Soaring high like her dad - Fly Like An Eagle

Fly Like An Eagle is about to make an impact in the stallion ranks

As well as being a passionate Perth stud owner, Bob Fowler is also highly regarded as a successful and canny businessman.

But a busy life doesn't stop him for a minute from keeping up to speed with news in the harness racing world, even more so if it's close to his heart.

Fowler and his wife Marilyn own picturesque Allwood Stud at Bullsbrook, 45 minutes from the WA capital city, and would have been chuffed with news of a recent Bathurst winner.

Chestnut filly Dancelikeanangel ( Fly Like An Eagle -She Can Dance ( Village Jasper USA) went to the line untouched to take out the Rock N Roll Heaven Alabar NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo fillies heat.

After beginning nicely from the gate, trainer-driver of Dancelikeanangel, Brad Hewitt ducked in behind the well-supported leader Didnt I (Amanda Turnbull). The tempo was solid as Turnbull rolled along in splits of 29.8, 30, 28 and 29.3.

When the leading pair skipped away from the other runners, the stage looked set for a two-horse war. But when Hewitt popped out turning for home, he packed too many guns and cruised home in impressive fashion.

The mile rate for the 'babies' was 1.56-6 for the 1730 metre trip.

Dancelikeanangel is from the first crop of Fly Like An Eagle progeny to race in Australia. Three have so far raced, with Dancelikeanangel a winner and the other two placed - Tequila Tequila ( Fly Like An Eagle -Little Fib ( Village Jasper ) second in a heat of the Bathurst Gold Tiara and Here's Your Bonus ( Fly Like An Eagle -Cherry's Angel ( Badlands Hanover ) a runner-up in a heat of the Leeton Plate.

The Bathurst win was only the second start for Dancelikeanangel, who ran sixth at her debut a few weeks earlier.

Hewitt went back to the trials at Menangle last week and the pacer impressed track watchers with a 1.58 win, so connections could certainly be excused for being excited about the $50,000 fillies' Group Two final on July 13.

Fly Like An Eagle is coming up to his fifth season at Allwood Stud Farm and with his first foals now racing, it appears his exceptional speed as a juvenile is being passed on. As a 2yo Fly Like An Eagle took out the Group One Emerald at Ashburton on Harness Jewels Day and also won the Group One Cardigan Bay Stakes.

Crowned as 2YO of the Year in NZ, he set a record over 1700 metres with a mile rate of 1.55-9. He later went onto win two more Group One events and lowered the colors of the likes of Smolda, Christen Me, Sushi Sushi, Caribbean Blaster and Sir Lincoln (aka Lincoln Royal).

Fly Like An Eagle also won the New Zealand Derby. And who could forget his sensational victory in the 2012 Breeders Crown Final for 3yo colts and geldings - easily the best of his eight wins on Australian soil.

It's no secret the Fowlers were overjoyed to finally secure the stallion after chasing him for years. The winner of over $756,000, Fly Like An Eagle was under the ownership of the Muscara Group of North America.

He is arguably the best colonial-based stallion on stud duties here. His sire is the former multimillion-dollar champ Mach Three , who has left his mark around the world by siring a plethora of big race stars. (Mach Three was humanely euthanized in January, 2017, after breaking a hind leg in a freak paddock incident).

Fly Like An Eagle is out of a Falcon Seelster mare and brings the blood of Overtrick, Most Happy Fella, Light Brigade, U Scott and Volomite - one of the best NZ maternal families you could find.

The Allwood Stud Farm sires are Fly Like An Eagle ($3000 inc GST), Follow The Stars ($3000 inc GST), Rock N'Roll World ($4000 inc GST), Lombo Mandingo ($1100 inc GST) and Tinted Cloud ($1100 inc GST).

Bob and Marilyn Fowler

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura