Soho Burning Love A cruises to victory

Soho Burning Love A surges to win by one and a quarter lengths in 1:50.3

Soho Burning Love A cruises to harness racing victory in the Fillies and Mares Open pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night.

Driver Tim Tetrick changed driving tactics from last week, instead of leaving off the gate he decided to race from off the pace. Tetrick, as usual, made the right choice.

Stonebridge Soul left alertly as the other competitors took back off the gate. The field remained in single file until the half. Stonebridge Soul was allowed to cut fractions of 26.2 and 55.3 for the half. Machnhope pulled first over past the half and the field was double tiered. Soho Burning Love A drafted perfectly second over behind Machnhope. Stonebridge Soul led the field to the three quarters in 1:23.1 pacing the third quarter in 27.3.

At the top of the stretch Soho Burning Love A left her cover and attacked three wide into the stretch. Soho Burning Love A surged to win by one and a quarter lengths

in 1:50.3 as the three to five race favorite.

Auckland Reactor N ) is owned by Richard Poillucci and Joanne Looney-King. Jim King Jr. is her trainer and Tim Tetrick drove. Soho Burning Love A () is owned by Richard Poillucci and Joanne Looney-King. Jim King Jr. is her trainer and Tim Tetrick drove.

Machnhope was second for trainer Noel Dailey and driver Andrew McCarthy. Marloe Hanover picked up the show spot. She is trained by R.Nifty Norman. Victor Kirby drove

Tim Tetrick picked up a four bagger on the night with four wins.

Post Time for Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.