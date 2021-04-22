Day At The Track

Soho Burning Love A at her best

04:35 AM 22 Apr 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Soho Burning Love A, harness racing
Soho Burning Love A in prior win
Fotowon Photo

Soho Burning Love A, half of the Jim King Jr.-trained entry that was sent off at odds of 1-5, was a dominant force in the $60,000 Blue Chip Matchmaker consolation at Yonkers Raceway Monday, distancing herself from the field on the final turn and scoring powerfully in 1:51.4 for driver Tim Tetrick.

Soho Burning Love A took control on the first turn and set a sensible early pace, hitting the quarter in 27.4 and half in 56.2, with entrymate Keep Rockin A (Andrew McCarthy) in pocket position. Tetrick allowed Soho Burning Love A to turn on the afterburners on the third turn, and the 7-year-old blew out a 27.2 third quarter, losing the majority of the field in the process. In the homestretch Soho Burning Love A sealed the win with a 28 second final quarter, as Bettors Heart N (Dexter Dunn) rallied late to be a distant second ahead of Parisian Blue Chip (Dan Dube).

SOHO BURNING LOVE A REPLAY

 

Owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King, Soho Burning Love A returned $2.50 as the prohibitive choice, keying a $8.90 exacta and $23.20 triple.

The mare by Auckland Reactor N has now won 20 of 28 career starts both down under and in the USA and sports career earnings of $415,018.

For full race results, click here.

From Yonkers Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sweet Angel Boy best in feature
22-Apr-2021 08:04 AM NZST
Pocono moves Pennsylvania stakes date
22-Apr-2021 08:04 AM NZST
Cinnamon Stick goes three-wide to win
22-Apr-2021 08:04 AM NZST
Pastor Stephen stud book full and closed
22-Apr-2021 05:04 AM NZST
Best In Show debuts for 2021 season
22-Apr-2021 04:04 AM NZST
Soho Burning Love A at her best
22-Apr-2021 04:04 AM NZST
Melady's Monet takes on Obrigado Friday
22-Apr-2021 02:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News