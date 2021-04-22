Soho Burning Love A at her best

Soho Burning Love A, half of the Jim King Jr.-trained entry that was sent off at odds of 1-5, was a dominant force in the $60,000 Blue Chip Matchmaker consolation at Yonkers Raceway Monday, distancing herself from the field on the final turn and scoring powerfully in 1:51.4 for driver Tim Tetrick.

Soho Burning Love A took control on the first turn and set a sensible early pace, hitting the quarter in 27.4 and half in 56.2, with entrymate Keep Rockin A (Andrew McCarthy) in pocket position. Tetrick allowed Soho Burning Love A to turn on the afterburners on the third turn, and the 7-year-old blew out a 27.2 third quarter, losing the majority of the field in the process. In the homestretch Soho Burning Love A sealed the win with a 28 second final quarter, as Bettors Heart N (Dexter Dunn) rallied late to be a distant second ahead of Parisian Blue Chip (Dan Dube).

SOHO BURNING LOVE A REPLAY

Owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King, Soho Burning Love A returned $2.50 as the prohibitive choice, keying a $8.90 exacta and $23.20 triple.

The mare by Auckland Reactor N has now won 20 of 28 career starts both down under and in the USA and sports career earnings of $415,018.

For full race results, click here.