Soho Burning Love A in stunning repeat

Soho Burning Love A overcame a Nor'easter and won back to back in the harness racing Mares Open Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night.

It was a highly contested opening quarter as three mares fought for the early lead over the sloppy surface. Shes Pukka N, Sunny Dee and Machnhope all left in a line and passed the quarter in 27 seconds flat. Machnhope cleared the lead but not before reaching the half in a blistering 54 seconds flat.

Soho Burning Love A and Tim Tetrick moved off the rail from sixth. They spotted the leader eight lengths as Tetrick mounted his charge coverless and 1st over. Machnhope continued to lead to the three quarters in 1:22.4.

Tetrick and Soho Burning Love A, surged past a tiring Machnhope in the stretch and won convincingly by two and a half lengths. The time of the mile was 1:50.1. Soho Burning Love A ( Auckland Reactor N ) was sent off as the 6/5 race favorite.

Soho Burning Love A is owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King. Jim King Jr. is the trainer and Tim Tetrick, the driver.

Machnhope finished second for trainer Noel Daley and driver Andrew McCarthy.

Sunny Dee finished third for trainer Michael Hall and driver Dexter Dunn.

Tomorrow, Dover Downs will host a quartet of $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund Finals. Also on the card is a $24,000 Preferred pace.

Dover Downs will conclude for the Christmas Holiday then resume racing on December 28. Post time for Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.