Soho Burning Love A lovely in Philly

CHESTER, Pa. -- Soho Burning Love A ($3.00) delivered a decisive 1:50.1 score in Sunday afternoon's (May 2) $22,500 winners-over distaff pacing harness racing feature at Harrah's Philadelphia -- just the second appearance at the riverside raceway from the 7-year-old mare.



Soho Burning Love A used two moves to achieve control of the terms out of her assigned outside post -- one to float into third on the first turn, and a second to seize control from early pacesetter Crazy Cute just beyond a :27.1 first quarter. And after the daughter of Auckland Reactor N reached the lead, there was simply no catching her.



"She was awesome, as good as I've seen her," said Tim Tetrick , who drove Soho Burning Love A to her fourth victory of the year. "She was just out for a Sunday afternoon stroll; she was on cruise control."



Soho Burning Love A rated a :55.4 half before accelerating on the backstretch -- following up a wind-aided :27 third sectional with a :27.2 final split to seal a 2-3/4-length victory. Demeter N, driven by Andy McCarthy, sustained a gradual first-over advance to take second; Eclipse Me N (Simon Allard) emerged belatedly for third over the tiring Crazy Cute.

SOHO BURNING LOVE A REPLAY



Jim King Jr. trains 21-time winner Soho Burning Love A for JoAnn Looney-King, Brian Carsey and Jeff Fought Racing. The featured win was one of four for Tetrick on the 14-race program.



In the co-featured event for male pacers, also carrying a purse of $22,500, Shnitzledosomethin ($4.80) parried a persistent challenge from Yonkers invader Tyga Hanover to win by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:51.3, his second consecutive victory at Harrah's Philadelphia.



The 6-year-old Fred And Ginger entire, who enjoyed success on the Indiana Sires Stakes circuit early in his career, drilled a :26 first quarter in line to David Miller before backing the half down to :55.4, but was forced to accelerate again up the far side while Tyga Hanover (Andy McCarthy) encroached steadily. Turning for home, Shnitzledosomethin rose to the challenge, driven out to notch his 25th lifetime win. Tyga Hanover narrowly held second over JJ Flynn (Todd McCarthy), who lifted mildly after losing cover.

SHNITZLEDOSOMETHIN REPLAY



Dylan Davis trains 25-time winner Shnitzledosomethin for Howard Taylor, Ed Gold, Abe Basen and Richard Lombardo.



Davis -- whose two training wins on the program were matched only by leading trainer Kelvin Harrison -- also won with Shoobee Doo A ($21.40), who soared off cover to capture his North American debut in 1:51.1 in line to Corey Callahan.



Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday (May 5); post time is 12:25 p.m. EDT.