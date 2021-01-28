Day At The Track

Soho Burning Love A storms home to win

04:18 PM 28 Jan 2021 NZDT
Harness racing
Soho Burning Love A storms home to win in 1-50.3
Fotowon photo

Soho Burning Love A storms home and wins the Mares Open/Select Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday Night.

Machnhope and Shes Pukka N used their early foot to their advantage when  Soho Burning Love A took back to last.  Due to the scratch of Anytime N the harness racing field remained with seven starters.

Machnhope and Andrew McCarthy reversed race strategy by leaving off the gate and cutting the mile.  Shes Pukka N. also left at the start of the race but settled in the pocket. 

Machnhope set fractions of 26.3 for the quarter.  Andrew McCarthy then backed off the half to 55.4.  A 29.1 quarter.

Soho Burning Love A  and Tim Tetrick moved off the rail past the half and grinded coverless on the rim in pursuit of the pace setter Machnhope.

The pair reached the three quarters in 1:23.2

At the top of the lane Soho Burning Love A was asked for more and she responded.

Soho Burning Love A, the 1/ 2 betting favorite, won by a measured neck in 1:50.3.  She paced an individual last half mile in 53.3 and a last quarter in 26.4.

Soho Burning Love A is sired by Auckland Reactor N and is owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King.  Jim King Jr. trained and Tim Tetrick drove.

Machnhope raced gamely only to finish second for trainer Noel Daley and driver Andrew McCarthy.

Shes Pukka N raced in the pocket and finished third for her trainer Brian Malone. Tony Morgan drove.

Tim Tetrick and Dexter Dunn each won 3 races, apiece, on the betting card.  

 A $2,347 Pick 5 carryover, will be added to Thursday night’s guaranteed $10,000 Pick 5 wager.

The Pick 5 begins on the 9th race with an estimated post of 7pm for the wager.

There is a fifty cent minimum wager. 

Thursday nights post time at Dover Downs is 4:30 pm


Alex Kraszewski
Dover Downs
