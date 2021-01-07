Soho Burning Love A super in Preferred

World Champion Shartin N was officially retired tonight. Her trainer Jim King Jr. part owner Jo Ann Looney-King along with Down Under trio of Dexter Dunn, Andrew and Todd McCarthy and driver Tim Tetrick and others were in the photo

Soho Burning Love A was super good in the harness racing Mares Preferred/Open Pace at Dover Downs on Wednesday night

World Champion Shartin N, led the field in the post parade one last time with her trainer Jim King Jr. in the bike, as she started her next journey into retirement.

Her stablemate Soho Burning Love A apparently wanted some of her own love and won the Mares Preferred/ Open pace.

She’s Pukka N and Feelin Red Hot were quickest away from the gate. Feelin Red Hot retook the lead from She’s Pukka N and posted 27.3 opening quarter. She remained on an uncontested lead to the half in 55.2.

Soho Burning Love A chose to race from off the pace and was able to shadow a perfect second over trip from race favorite Bettors Heart N.

The three quarters were reached 1:23.2.

A classic stretch duel between Bettors Heart N and Soho Burning Love A ensued.

But just like her stablemate Shartin N did so many times during her racing career, Soho Burning Love A, was able to dig down deep and grind out a victory.

The race time was 1:51.3 and the margin of victory was a head. She was sent off as the 3/2 second choice in the wagering.

Soho Burning Love A

Soho Burning Love A ( Auckland Reactor N ) is owned by Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King the same former owners of Shartin N.

Jim King Jr. trained and Tim Tetrick was her driver.

Finishing second was a game, race favorite, Bettors Heart N. She is trained by R. Nifty Norman. Dexter Dunn was her driver.

Machnhope finished third for trainer Noel Daley and driver Andrew McCarthy.

Tim Tetrick won five races on the card.

Live racing continues Thursday at Dover Downs.

Post Time is 4:30 pm.

Shartin N winning a $50,000 Invite at Dover Downs on March the 4th, 2020 in sensational fashion

Alex Kraszewski