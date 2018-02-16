Dress rehearsal for Soho Tribeca

Trainer Michael Stanley believes Soho Tribeca gets the perfect dress rehearsal for next week’s Miracle Mile in his prelude at Menangle on Saturday night.

The Victorian horseman brings the Hunter Cup runner-up to Menangle with the same ambition as all the trainers in the preludes, to snare one of the seven remaining spots in next week’s $750,000 glamour sprint.

But Stanley’s bid has a little more edge because his five-year-old is seen as maybe the best chance of upsetting Kiwi champion Lazarus in next week’s thriller.

Not only was he enormous coming from the outside of the second line to push Lazarus close in the Hunter Cup at Melton two weeks ago but he led and beat him in the opening heat of the Perth Inter Dominion in late November.

Stanley wasn’t training Soho Tribeca then but like everybody in harness racing he realises the best way to beat Lazarus is to get in front of him, especially over a mile.

“I don’t think you can come from behind him and beat him unless he has a bit of bad luck,” says Stanley.

“So if we are going to beat him next week I think our best chance is to lead and make him do the work.”

Which is why Saturday night sets up so perfectly for Soho Tribeca and driver Greg Sugars.

They start from barrier four in the first of the two $100,000 preludes, with key rivals Lennytheshark (seven) and Heaven Rocks (out of draw) facing a lot tougher tasks.

So Sugars can push the go button early and try and dictate to them, much as Stanley would like to see him do to Lazarus next week.

“We get our chance this week to show them what we can do and not being in Lazarus’s heat is a big help.

“So I’d love to see him in front, like I would next week.”

If he finds that position tomorrow night it will take a stunning effort from any of his rivals to beat the $2 top elect.

Later in the night Stanley expects his exciting filly Soho Burning Love to excel in the second heat of the NSW Oaks.

“I think she’s got as good a chance as any of not only winning the heat, but the final as well,” he said.

“She’s won all three runs really well this campaign and she will definitely be sharper than when she was Hunter Cup night.

“She missed a lead-up run at Kilmore before Hunter Cup night and she blew quite hard after the race.

“She’s a really good filly this one. Very strong. She’ll love the 2400m and I think it could find some of them out.”

Michael Guerin