Soho Tribeca - A miracle man from a miracle mare

Soho Tribeca won 21 races in a four season career including three Group One races.

Victims of his speed and never say die attitude included the mighty warriors of recent years in Lazarus, Lennytheshark, Tiger Tara and Chicago Bull. Sometimes though horses are remembered by their courage in defeat.

On 24th February 2018 Soho Tribeca displayed something rarely seen anywhere in the Harness Racing World. The occasion was the 2018 edition of the $750,000 Miracle Mile at Menangle. Sure he finished third, beaten by just a head and a half neck, but with the winner rating 1.46.9 and with Tribeca parked in the breeze for the entire journey it was truly a remarkable performance.

Greg Sugars held the reins that day and with Lauren Tritton blasting Anything For Love to the front there was very little that Greg could do other than to sit parked.

So the sectionals went by like this; 26.3 / 53.6 / 1.19.8 and 1.46.9 Now just for a moment lets compare the run of Soho Tribeca that day with the existing World Records of 1.46 held jointly by Always B Miki and Lather Up.

Always B Miki 26.2 / 52.4 / 1.19.8 and 1.46. Lather Up 25.6 / 52.0 / 1.19.2 and 1.46. In his memorable performance at The Red Mile, Always B Miki slotted in third on the rails at the first turn, charged to the front in the back straight and then led for the rest of the journey. Lather Up attained his World Record status at The Meadowlands in 2019. He took a pocket trip behind the tearaway leader Always A Prince to the ¾ pole and then pulled to the lead as he entered the long Meadowlands straight.

So both Always B Miki and Lather Up didn’t cover any extra ground in their memorable wins. In comparison Soho Tribeca was in the one wide line around the two Menangle bends so how much extra ground did he cover above the 1609 metres of the race ? A mathematical formula would give us the answer. There is no suggestion here that Soho Tribeca is a better horse than the two current World’s fastest ever pacers but it does highlight the fact that our very best Pacers are the equal of any in the World. By the way - Tiger Tara, Lennytheshark and Lazarus finished a combined 48 metres astern of Soho Tribeca that day in February 2018.

Soho Tribeca had a high cruising speed and an incredible never say die attitude to his racing. He was so tough and never ever gave up even if beaten. That run in the Miracle Mile was a victory that just got away. Greg Sugars, who drove Soho Tribeca in the Miracle Mile, Hunter Cup and Kilmore Cup.



Soho Tribeca



A Son of a Miracle mare and a Champion stallion.

Soho Tribeca’s breeding would not be out of place if he appeared at the famed North American tracks of The Red Mile and The Meadowlands - being by American Ideal from an Art Major mare and a very special mare as well as she was crowned the Australian Broodmare of the Year in 2018. American Ideal is an extremely fast son of Western Ideal and it appears that this stallion line commenced by one of the fastest horses in history , No Nukes, back in the early 1980’s is now being sustained through the blood of Western Ideal.

There is no doubt that Western Ideal 1.48 inherited some of his stunning ability and bit of toughness from his Abercrombie dam Leah Almahurst, the winner of over $1million. Western Ideal along with Artsplace are the two stallions that we repeatedly see today in the pedigrees of the elite racehorses. So Soho Tribeca is blessed with the Best in Breeding with these two stallions very prominent in his pedigree. His dam Pixel Perfect, by the champion son of Artsplace in Art Major, has been a revelation in the Australian Stud Book. She is now the dam of seven

foals of racing age including a current 2 year old. Five of these have sub 1.55 records whilst the 2 year old Soho Broadway already has a 1.56.1 record. The seven winners have now collectively won over $2.366 million and all but the 2 year old have won over $100,000. Pixel Perfect, who was unraced, was in fact the only foal of her Dam’s [Amarillen] first 9 foals not to win - the other eight foals won over $1.35 million between them. So it would be difficult to argue that Soho Tribeca wasn’t one of the best Bred stallions to be registered for Stud duty in Australia in the past 20 years at least.

Add a Bonus to a Booking.

Soho Tribeca has received outstanding support from breeders in all States of Australia and still has some Bookings available before reaching the 150 target. If your mare is based in Victoria the resulting foal from a breeding to the tall and handsome man will be Eligible for the First Win Vicbred Colonial Stallion Bonus of $12,000.