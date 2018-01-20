American Ideal son claims $450,000 WA Cup

Owner Robert Watson claimed his biggest harness racing victory last night at Gloucester Park in the Group One $450,000 TabTouch WA Pacing Cup with his outstanding horse, Soho Tribeca.

The son of American Ideal who won the Group 1 Golden Nugget last year has been a real force in all the big races this year including the Inter Dominion Final.

Driver Kim Prentice and Soho Tribeca was caught wide early and eventually led and once there controlled the race over the extreme distance of 2936 metres and won very easily in a mile-rate of 1:56.9 for the distance.

Trained by Bryan Cousins (as regular trainer Kim Prentice is on a Stay In Proceedings) Soho Tribeca has the grand record of 50 starts for 19 wins 16 seconds and 5 thirds for $882,613 in earnings.

Soho Tribeca is the fourth foal and fourth winner from the outstanding mare Pixel Perfect by Art Major from the Fake Left mare Amarillen.

Besides Soho Tribeca, Pixel Perfect is the dam of the Mach Three geldings Perfect Mach 14 wins ($125,338) and Birdy Mach 22 wins ($206,221), as well as the exceptional and fast young mare Carlas Pixel 12 wins 1:51.9 ($141,470).

Pixel Perfect four foals are all racing at the moment and are all recent winners but none bigger than Soho Tribeca.