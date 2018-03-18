Day At The Track

Soho Tribeca ends run of minor placings

09:18 PM 18 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Soho Tribeca, harness racing
Soho Tribeca (Greg Sugars) works his way past Shadow Sax in the Kilmore pacing Cup.
Stuart McCormick Photo

Burrumbeet harness racing trainer Michael Stanley enjoyed a breakthrough win with Soho Tribeca in the group 2 $70,000 Kilmore Pacing Cup, 2690m, on Saturday night.

Soho Tribeca ($1.30 favourite) had had to settle for minor placings in his three previous outings since joining the Stanley team, including a second in the Hunter Cup and third in the Miracle Mile.

In his customary manner, the Greg Sugars-driven Soho Tribeca did it tough – sitting outside leader Shadow Sax – before grinding home in a track record mile rate of 1:56.

The race developed into a two-horse war over the last 400m, with the Emma Stewart-trained Shadow Sax making the running and then fighting on for second.

Like Soho Tribeca, Shadow Sax has had big campaign with this effort following wins in thre Stawell, Geelong and Cranbourne Cups.

Stanley will now consider backing up the outstanding 5yo in the group 2 $50,000 City Of Melton Plate at Melton on Saturday before going onto the Len Smith Mile at Menangle and Queensland Championionship into July.

Soho Tribeca was part of a two-start double for Stanley on Saturday.

He also scored with smart 3yo filly Soho Burning Love ($1.04 favourite) in 1:54.9 at Newcastle.

Kilmore was yet another prolific-winning meeting for Emma Stewart, with a treble including a first-up win for smart 3yo fill Nostra Beach.

ALLENDALE trainer Adam Stephens provided an upset at Melton on Friday night with Village Safari ($37.10) getting home at big odds in an M0-M1 pace for mares, 2240m.

By David Brehaut

Reprinted with permission of The Courier News

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

George Morton Levy Pacing Series underway
18-Mar-2018 21:03 PM NZDT
Western Joe wins The BigM feature again
18-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
First card at Pocono for 2018 season
18-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Major upset at Miami Valley
18-Mar-2018 17:03 PM NZDT
Dave Dewhurst trainee prevails
18-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
St. Patrick's Day at Buffalo Raceway
18-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Merriman gets career win 10,000
18-Mar-2018 10:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News