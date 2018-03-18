Soho Tribeca ends run of minor placings

Soho Tribeca (Greg Sugars) works his way past Shadow Sax in the Kilmore pacing Cup.

Burrumbeet harness racing trainer Michael Stanley enjoyed a breakthrough win with Soho Tribeca in the group 2 $70,000 Kilmore Pacing Cup, 2690m, on Saturday night.

Soho Tribeca ($1.30 favourite) had had to settle for minor placings in his three previous outings since joining the Stanley team, including a second in the Hunter Cup and third in the Miracle Mile.

In his customary manner, the Greg Sugars-driven Soho Tribeca did it tough – sitting outside leader Shadow Sax – before grinding home in a track record mile rate of 1:56.

The race developed into a two-horse war over the last 400m, with the Emma Stewart-trained Shadow Sax making the running and then fighting on for second.

Like Soho Tribeca, Shadow Sax has had big campaign with this effort following wins in thre Stawell, Geelong and Cranbourne Cups.

Stanley will now consider backing up the outstanding 5yo in the group 2 $50,000 City Of Melton Plate at Melton on Saturday before going onto the Len Smith Mile at Menangle and Queensland Championionship into July.

Soho Tribeca was part of a two-start double for Stanley on Saturday.

He also scored with smart 3yo filly Soho Burning Love ($1.04 favourite) in 1:54.9 at Newcastle.

Kilmore was yet another prolific-winning meeting for Emma Stewart, with a treble including a first-up win for smart 3yo fill Nostra Beach.