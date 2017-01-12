Soho Tribeca set for huge effort

Oldbury harness racing horseman Kim Prentice knows what’s needed to win a TABtouch WA Pacing Cup after winning drives behind Baltic Eagle in 2003 and Im Themightyquinn in 2011--- and he gives brilliant four-year-old Soho Tribeca a great chance in the $450,000 Cup over 2936m at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

And this is despite the distinct disadvantage of drawing the outside (barrier three) on the back line.

“Barrier 12 is not ideal, but over this long journey things could fall in our favour,” the 55-year-old Prentice said.

“After the draw, it’s very hard to read how the race will be run and with Soho Tribeca sitting back and doing nothing could work in our favour. I was absolutely ecstatic at his run in the Fremantle Cup last Friday night when second to Chicago Bull.

“And I’m even more happy this week. The son of American Ideal has trained on unbelievably well and I feel that he has benefitted immensely from last week’s run. I think he will run an incredible race. I hoppled him at Byford on Tuesday morning and he worked better than he has ever worked. His recovery has been brilliant and I’m extremely happy.

‘’Last week when Chicago Bull got the gap and put three lengths on us I thought I had no hope. I was just hoping he might be able to run second or third. But Soho Tribeca was hitting the line so well that 100 metres out I thought had him. Whether little Bully saw me coming and picked up the bit and got going again, I don’t know.

“It’s an extra 400m in this week’s race and I know that my horse will run that on his ear.” Prentice declared that Soho Tribeca was, by far, the second-best pacer he has trained --- behind Baltic Eagle, who in 2003 won the WA Pacing Cup and Fremantle Cup at Gloucester Park and the Interdominion championship in Addington.

“I honestly believe that Soho Tribeca has the potential to go all the way to the very, very top,” Prentice said.

Last week Soho Tribeca was having his first start for four weeks --- since he raced three wide early, took the lead after 600m and went on to win the Golden Nugget Championship by just under two lengths from Nathans Courage and Chicago Bull. Prentice is convinced that the horse is even stronger and better now.