Solid Earth dispersal sale popular

Bidding has closed on APG's Solid Earth Dispersal Sale, with 30 of the 40 harness racing lots changing hands for gross sales in excess of $300,000.



The sales format proved extraordinarily popular amongst breeders, with APG registering in excess of 170 bidders for the sale, spread across every state in Australia, plus a few New Zealand based bidders. To date, the sale has already achieved a clearance rate of 75%, with a handful of horses still available at reduced reserves.



Tori Maguire was the sales topper - the well performed Christian Cullen mare sold in foal to Somebeachsomewhere for $35,000 plus GST.

Six Lots Still Available



As a result of the strong clearance rate, Kevin and Kay have elected to retain a small number of the remaining mares, leaving six lots still available for buyers.



Interestingly, five of those six lots are in foal to the lightning fast, Hurrikane Kingcole , a horse that boasted wicked speed, but was plagued by health issues throughout his career.



For those that aren't familiar with Hurrikane Kingcole , here are some quotes from those that knew him best:



"Hurrikane KingCole is the fastest and most powerful horse I've ever driven. He gait was effortless and sitting behind him was awe inspiring." - Yannick Gingras



"Hurrikane KingCole possesses the scariest turn of speed I've ever driven. He is the most impressive looking and moving horse I've seen." - Corey Callaghan



"His gait is unlike anything I've ever seen before. His front leg stands so far out beyond his nose when he's in full gear, it's ridiculous. He wears a 64-inch hobble, but he strides out so far that it's not a true measurement of his gait. That's what really made him special. He's the best." - John McDermott



In a genuine attempt to clear these lots and see Hurrikane Kingcole's progeny get broader exposure, prices on each of the five mares in foal to Hurrikane Kingcole have been dropped to $2,200 (inc GST) which represents outstanding value.

The five mares that remain available and which are in foal to Hurrikane Kingcole are as follows:



Lot Name Sire Dam 23 MIRACLE OF LIFE LIFE SIGN USA MIRACULOUS MISS 28 MY NAMES MOLLY MR FEELGOOD USA MAMOUNA 32 RED RED ROBIN P B BULLVILLE USA RED RIVER QUEEN 37 TALENTED TESS GRINFROMEARTOEAR USA TYCOON TESS 41 VENUS LINDENNY NZ FALCON SEELSTER USA STAR FAVOURITE (NZ)

Pedigrees of the above mares, along with videos and photos can be viewed by clicking here.



Also available is Lot 3 - BONNIES SO GOOD ... she's in foal to Rock N Roll Heaven and is priced to clear at $5,225 (inc GST).



If you are interested in purchasing any of the above mares, please contact us on (03) 5275 1999.

APG Media