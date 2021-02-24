Solid trading concludes National Yearling Sale

Over four days of trading and an unexpected postponement due to COVID-19, NZB Standardbred has broken three records at the conclusion of their 2021 National Yearling Sale.

The Sale Series ended with a combined aggregate of $13,333,500, up 10% on 2020’s overall aggregate of $12,109,250.

NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook commented on the outstanding results.

“Yesterday was a bit flat and it has been a sale of two halves, but we are really pleased with how the sale carried through today.”

“It finished incredibly strong with two $300,000 lots and multiple records broken.

“To be up over one million in aggregate over the whole series is a good result and we have got to be happy.

“I’d like to thank all the vendors for the efforts they have put in during what has been a great four days of trading,” Seabrook said.

The highlights of the session resulted in a round of applause at Canterbury Agricultural Park, with two lots selling for over the $300,000 threshold and breaking NZB Standardbred yearling sale records, both purchased from Katrina and John Price’s draft.

Sale-topping Bettor’s Delight colt Lot 361 was purchased by prominent owners Emilio and Mary Rosati across the Tasman for $320,000. He is out of Hartofdixie (NZ) (American Ideal), making him a three-quarter sibling to Group One horses Our Maxim (NZ) and Our Splendour (NZ).

Agent Peter Lagan was bidding on behalf of the Rosati’s at the Auckland and Christchurch Sales.

“Emilio bought the lovely colt today which I thought was the pick of all the yearlings in both sessions and he sold accordingly.

“He presented well and had a beautiful pedigree,” Lagan said.

Lot 315 was purchased by heavyweight trainer Cran Dalgety for $310,000 under his Kentuckiana Lodge banner. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Chicago Blues (NZ) (Christian Cullen) is a full sibling to track stars Chicago Bull (NZ) and Perfect Stride (NZ).

John Price commented on the prolific results, who’s Price Bloodstock banner also claimed the leading consignor by aggregate title at the end of today’s pacing session.

“We had two magnificent colts for sale and the results are absolutely unbelievable.

“It’s been a great day and is beyond our wildest dreams,” he said.

“They are going to stables where every opportunity is provided for them which is all you can hope for,” added Katrina Price.

Victorian-based owner Jean Feiss was active again buying two quality lots today (335 and 422) and securing the leading buyer by aggregate title for the Christchurch session, totalling in six yearlings purchased for a turnover of $686,000.

The undisputed king of New Zealand’s breeding ranks, Bettor’s Delight, topped the sires tables by aggregate and average once again after 26 yearlings sold for an aggregate of $3,003,000, averaging $115,500.

All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

View the highlights and lot-by-lot footage here.

Next up on the calendar is the 2021 National Standardbred Weanling Sale held on Monday 3 May at the Karaka Sales Centre. Entries via the NZB portal will be open soon.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Pacing Session

2021 Christchurch Pacers Sale 2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale 2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale Aggregate $7,143,000 $6,479,500 $6,471,500 Average $43,030 $43,487 $40,959 Median $27,500 $30,000 $30,500 Clearance 71% 78% 85% Catalogued 247 209 206 Sold 166 149 158 Top Price $320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard $170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Combined Overall Statistics

2021 Combined AKL & CHC Sale 2020 Combined AKL & CHC Sale 2019 Combined AKL & CHC Sale Aggregate $13,333,500 $12,109,250 $12,350,000 Average $45,198 $43,247 $41,443 Median $30,000 $30,000 $30,000 Clearance 72% 76% 74% Catalogued 430 388 401 Sold 295 280 298 Top Price $320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie $280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny; $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard $190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Pacing Session

Lot Type Breeding Vendor Purchaser Price 361 B.C Bettor's Delight / Hartofdixie Price Bloodstock Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales) $320,000 315 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Chicago Blues Price Bloodstock Kentuckiana Lodge (Canterbury) $310,000 232 B.C Bettor’s Delight / Start Dreaming Studholme Bloodstock All Star Racing Stables (Canterbury) $250,000 289 B.C Bettor's Delight / Bonnie Joan Tuapeka Lodge Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales) $240,000 237 B.C Vincent / Suzys Delight Spreydon Lodge Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) $215,000 422 B.C Bettor's Delight / My Style Studholme Bloodstock Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) $200,000 349 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Galleons Cheer Beaudiene Breeding Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland) $190,000 225 B.C Bettor's Delight / Some Legend Rosedale Farm Eynon Farms Ltd (Bay of Plenty) $160,000 224 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Simply Devine Studholme Bloodstock Mr NB Cleaver (Southland) $140,000 335 B.F Bettor's Delight / Fortune Lover Broadfield Lodge Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria) $140,000 316 B.C Bettor's Delight / Cullen Who Barron Bloodstock Diamond Racing (Auckland) $130,000 410 BR.C Bettor's Delight / Lucky Pocket Kufra Farm Barry Purdon Racing Stables (Auckland) $130,000

2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined

Purchaser Bought Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Mrs JL Feiss 6 $686,000 $114,333 $215,000 237 Peter Lagan Standardbreds 2 $560,000 $280,000 $320,000 361 Kentuckiana Lodge 5 $521,500 $104,300 $310,000 315 Diamond Racing 8 $520,500 $65,063 $130,000 316 Lincoln Farms Bloodstock 7 $482,500 $68,929 $190,000 349 All Stars Racing Stables 5 $419,500 $83,900 $250,000 232 PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock 5 $304,500 $60,900 $80,000 381 Montana Park P/L 2 $178,000 $89,000 $120,000 372 Mr AG Herlihy 5 $178,000 $35,600 $52,000 362 Mr MP Jones 4 $170,000 $42,500 $70,000 201

2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined

Consignor Entries Sold Aggregate Average Top Price Top Lot Studholme Bloodstock 21 20 $1,254,500 $62,725 $250,000 232 Broadfield Lodge 26 21 $922,000 $43,905 $140,000 335 Price Bloodstock 2 2 $630,000 $315,000 $320,000 361 Rosedale Farm 15 12 $545,000 $45,417 $160,000 225 Beaudiene Breeding 7 6 $477,500 $79,583 $190,000 349 Spreydon Lodge 9 7 $456,500 $65,214 $215,000 237 Dancingonmoonlight 11 9 $393,000 $43,667 $80,000 139 Shard Farm 12 9 $330,500 $36,722 $67,500 277 Arden Lodge 12 8 $326,500 $40,813 $82,500 249 L. Smith 12 9 $304,000 $33,778 $55,000 190

2021 Leading Consignors by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Sale Combined

Consignor Entries Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Beaudiene Breeding 7 6 $79,583 $477,500 $190,000 349 Spreydon Lodge 9 7 $65,214 $456,500 $215,000 237 Studholme Bloodstock 21 20 $62,725 $1,254,500 $250,000 232 White Stables 6 4 $48,250 $193,000 $110,000 135 Barron Bloodstock 5 4 $47,750 $191,000 $130,000 316 Rosedale Farm 15 12 $45,417 $545,000 $160,000 225 Broadfield Lodge 26 21 $43,905 $922,000 $140,000 335 Dancingonmoonlight 11 9 $43,667 $393,000 $80,000 139 Arden Lodge 12 8 $40,813 $326,500 $82,500 249 Shard Farm 12 9 $330,500 $67,500 277

2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Pacing Session

Sire Entries Sold Average Aggregate Top Price Top Lot Bettor's Delight 31 26 $115,500 $3,003,000 $320,000 361 Captaintreacherous 26 15 $43,233 $648,500 $75,000 276 Vincent* 20 14 $43,071 $603,000 $215,000 237 Art Major 54 36 $36,708 $1,321,500 $120,000 372 Always B Miki 16 13 $26,615 $346,000 $67,500 277 Rock N Roll Heaven 19 13 $26,231 $341,000 $60,000 427 American Ideal 7 6 $26,000 $156,000 $52,500 268 Downbytheseaside* 7 6 $20,667 $124,000 $30,000 328 Sweet Lou 42 24 $16,438 $394,500 $48,000 293 He's Watching 8 7 $13,143 $92,000 $23,000 425

*First Season Sire