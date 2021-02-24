Day At The Track

Solid trading concludes National Yearling Sale

07:30 PM 24 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sale-topper Lot 361 (Bettor's Delight x Hartofdixie), Harness racing
Sale-topper Lot 361 (Bettor's Delight x Hartofdixie)
NZB Standardbred Photo

Over four days of trading and an unexpected postponement due to COVID-19, NZB Standardbred has broken three records at the conclusion of their 2021 National Yearling Sale. 

The Sale Series ended with a combined aggregate of $13,333,500, up 10% on 2020’s overall aggregate of $12,109,250.

NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook commented on the outstanding results.

“Yesterday was a bit flat and it has been a sale of two halves, but we are really pleased with how the sale carried through today.”

“It finished incredibly strong with two $300,000 lots and multiple records broken.

“To be up over one million in aggregate over the whole series is a good result and we have got to be happy.

“I’d like to thank all the vendors for the efforts they have put in during what has been a great four days of trading,” Seabrook said.

The highlights of the session resulted in a round of applause at Canterbury Agricultural Park, with two lots selling for over the $300,000 threshold and breaking NZB Standardbred yearling sale records, both purchased from Katrina and John Price’s draft.

Sale-topping Bettor’s Delight colt Lot 361 was purchased by prominent owners Emilio and Mary Rosati across the Tasman for $320,000. He is out of Hartofdixie (NZ) (American Ideal), making him a three-quarter sibling to Group One horses Our Maxim (NZ) and Our Splendour (NZ).

Agent Peter Lagan was bidding on behalf of the Rosati’s at the Auckland and Christchurch Sales.

“Emilio bought the lovely colt today which I thought was the pick of all the yearlings in both sessions and he sold accordingly.

“He presented well and had a beautiful pedigree,” Lagan said.

Lot 315 was purchased by heavyweight trainer Cran Dalgety for $310,000 under his Kentuckiana Lodge banner. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Chicago Blues (NZ) (Christian Cullen) is a full sibling to track stars Chicago Bull (NZ) and Perfect Stride (NZ).

John Price commented on the prolific results, who’s Price Bloodstock banner also claimed the leading consignor by aggregate title at the end of today’s pacing session.  

“We had two magnificent colts for sale and the results are absolutely unbelievable.

“It’s been a great day and is beyond our wildest dreams,” he said.

“They are going to stables where every opportunity is provided for them which is all you can hope for,” added Katrina Price.

Victorian-based owner Jean Feiss was active again buying two quality lots today (335 and 422) and securing the leading buyer by aggregate title for the Christchurch session, totalling in six yearlings purchased for a turnover of $686,000.

The undisputed king of New Zealand’s breeding ranks, Bettor’s Delight, topped the sires tables by aggregate and average once again after 26 yearlings sold for an aggregate of $3,003,000, averaging $115,500.

All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.

To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.

View the highlights and lot-by-lot footage here.

Next up on the calendar is the 2021 National Standardbred Weanling Sale held on Monday 3 May at the Karaka Sales Centre. Entries via the NZB portal will be open soon.

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Pacing Session

 

2021 Christchurch Pacers Sale

2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale

2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale

Aggregate

$7,143,000

$6,479,500

$6,471,500

Average

$43,030

$43,487

$40,959

Median

$27,500

$30,000

$30,500

Clearance

71%

78%

85%

Catalogued

247

209

206

Sold

166

149

158

Top Price

$320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie

$280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard

$170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe

 

2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Combined Overall Statistics

 

2021 Combined AKL & CHC Sale

2020 Combined AKL & CHC Sale

2019 Combined AKL & CHC Sale

Aggregate

$13,333,500

$12,109,250

$12,350,000

Average

$45,198

$43,247

$41,443

Median

$30,000

$30,000

$30,000

Clearance

72%

76%

74%

Catalogued

430

388

401

Sold

295

280

298

Top Price

$320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie

$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny;   $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard

$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl

 

2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Pacing Session

Lot

Type

Breeding

Vendor

Purchaser

Price

361

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Hartofdixie

Price Bloodstock

Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales)

$320,000

315

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Chicago Blues

Price Bloodstock

Kentuckiana Lodge (Canterbury)

$310,000

232

B.C

Bettor’s Delight / Start Dreaming

Studholme Bloodstock

All Star Racing Stables (Canterbury)

$250,000

289

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Bonnie Joan

Tuapeka Lodge

Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales)

$240,000

237

B.C

Vincent / Suzys Delight

Spreydon Lodge

Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)

$215,000

422

B.C

Bettor's Delight / My Style

Studholme Bloodstock

Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)

$200,000

349

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Galleons Cheer

Beaudiene Breeding

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)

$190,000

225

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Some Legend

Rosedale Farm

Eynon Farms Ltd (Bay of Plenty)

$160,000

224

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Simply Devine

Studholme Bloodstock

Mr NB Cleaver (Southland)

$140,000

335

B.F

Bettor's Delight / Fortune Lover

Broadfield Lodge

Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)

$140,000

316

B.C

Bettor's Delight / Cullen Who

Barron Bloodstock

Diamond Racing (Auckland)

$130,000

410

BR.C

Bettor's Delight / Lucky Pocket

Kufra Farm

Barry Purdon Racing Stables (Auckland)

$130,000

 

2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined

Purchaser

Bought

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Mrs JL Feiss

6

$686,000

$114,333

$215,000

237

Peter Lagan Standardbreds

2

$560,000

$280,000

$320,000

361

Kentuckiana Lodge

5

$521,500

$104,300

$310,000

315

Diamond Racing

8

$520,500

$65,063

$130,000

316

Lincoln Farms Bloodstock

7

$482,500

$68,929

$190,000

349

All Stars Racing Stables

5

$419,500

$83,900

$250,000

232

PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock

5

$304,500

$60,900

$80,000

381

Montana Park P/L

2

$178,000

$89,000

$120,000

372

Mr AG Herlihy

5

$178,000

$35,600

$52,000

362

Mr MP Jones

4

$170,000

$42,500

$70,000

201

 

2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined

Consignor

Entries

Sold

Aggregate

Average

Top Price

Top Lot

Studholme Bloodstock

21

20

$1,254,500

$62,725

$250,000

232

Broadfield Lodge

26

21

$922,000

$43,905

$140,000

335

Price Bloodstock

2

2

$630,000

$315,000

$320,000

361

Rosedale Farm

15

12

$545,000

$45,417

$160,000

225

Beaudiene Breeding

7

6

$477,500

$79,583

$190,000

349

Spreydon Lodge

9

7

$456,500

$65,214

$215,000

237

Dancingonmoonlight

11

9

$393,000

$43,667

$80,000

139

Shard Farm

12

9

$330,500

$36,722

$67,500

277

Arden Lodge

12

8

$326,500

$40,813

$82,500

249

L. Smith

12

9

$304,000

$33,778

$55,000

190

 

2021 Leading Consignors by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Sale Combined

Consignor

Entries

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Beaudiene Breeding

7

6

$79,583

$477,500

$190,000

349

Spreydon Lodge

9

7

$65,214

$456,500

$215,000

237

Studholme Bloodstock

21

20

$62,725

$1,254,500

$250,000

232

White Stables

6

4

$48,250

$193,000

$110,000

135

Barron Bloodstock

5

4

$47,750

$191,000

$130,000

316

Rosedale Farm

15

12

$45,417

$545,000

$160,000

225

Broadfield Lodge

26

21

$43,905

$922,000

$140,000

335

Dancingonmoonlight

11

9

$43,667

$393,000

$80,000

139

Arden Lodge

12

8

$40,813

$326,500

$82,500

249

Shard Farm

12

9

 

$330,500

$67,500

277

 

2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Pacing Session

Sire

Entries

Sold

Average

Aggregate

Top Price

Top Lot

Bettor's Delight

31

26

$115,500

$3,003,000

$320,000

361

Captaintreacherous

26

15

$43,233

$648,500

$75,000

276

Vincent*

20

14

$43,071

$603,000

$215,000

237

Art Major

54

36

$36,708

$1,321,500

$120,000

372

Always B Miki

16

13

$26,615

$346,000

$67,500

277

Rock N Roll Heaven

19

13

$26,231

$341,000

$60,000

427

American Ideal

7

6

$26,000

$156,000

$52,500

268

Downbytheseaside*

7

6

$20,667

$124,000

$30,000

328

Sweet Lou

42

24

$16,438

$394,500

$48,000

293

He's Watching

8

7

$13,143

$92,000

$23,000

425

*First Season Sire

 

NZB Standardbred

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mare beats the boys at Dover
24-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Sweet Mr Pinetucky nabs top trot
24-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Racing reflections with Jordan Stratton
24-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Harness racing Immortal nominations due
24-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Rebellious hangs tough at Pompano
24-Feb-2021 03:02 AM NZDT
Siegelman moves into national standings
24-Feb-2021 03:02 AM NZDT
Hamsandwich dominates in Hiteman Memorial
23-Feb-2021 12:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News