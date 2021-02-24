Solid trading concludes National Yearling Sale

Over four days of trading and an unexpected postponement due to COVID-19, NZB Standardbred has broken three records at the conclusion of their 2021 National Yearling Sale.
The Sale Series ended with a combined aggregate of $13,333,500, up 10% on 2020’s overall aggregate of $12,109,250.
NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook commented on the outstanding results.
“Yesterday was a bit flat and it has been a sale of two halves, but we are really pleased with how the sale carried through today.”
“It finished incredibly strong with two $300,000 lots and multiple records broken.
“To be up over one million in aggregate over the whole series is a good result and we have got to be happy.
“I’d like to thank all the vendors for the efforts they have put in during what has been a great four days of trading,” Seabrook said.
The highlights of the session resulted in a round of applause at Canterbury Agricultural Park, with two lots selling for over the $300,000 threshold and breaking NZB Standardbred yearling sale records, both purchased from Katrina and John Price’s draft.
Sale-topping Bettor’s Delight colt Lot 361 was purchased by prominent owners Emilio and Mary Rosati across the Tasman for $320,000. He is out of Hartofdixie (NZ) (American Ideal), making him a three-quarter sibling to Group One horses Our Maxim (NZ) and Our Splendour (NZ).
Agent Peter Lagan was bidding on behalf of the Rosati’s at the Auckland and Christchurch Sales.
“Emilio bought the lovely colt today which I thought was the pick of all the yearlings in both sessions and he sold accordingly.
“He presented well and had a beautiful pedigree,” Lagan said.
Lot 315 was purchased by heavyweight trainer Cran Dalgety for $310,000 under his Kentuckiana Lodge banner. The Bettor’s Delight colt out of Chicago Blues (NZ) (Christian Cullen) is a full sibling to track stars Chicago Bull (NZ) and Perfect Stride (NZ).
John Price commented on the prolific results, who’s Price Bloodstock banner also claimed the leading consignor by aggregate title at the end of today’s pacing session.
“We had two magnificent colts for sale and the results are absolutely unbelievable.
“It’s been a great day and is beyond our wildest dreams,” he said.
“They are going to stables where every opportunity is provided for them which is all you can hope for,” added Katrina Price.
Victorian-based owner Jean Feiss was active again buying two quality lots today (335 and 422) and securing the leading buyer by aggregate title for the Christchurch session, totalling in six yearlings purchased for a turnover of $686,000.
The undisputed king of New Zealand’s breeding ranks, Bettor’s Delight, topped the sires tables by aggregate and average once again after 26 yearlings sold for an aggregate of $3,003,000, averaging $115,500.
All horses purchased today are eligible for the Harness Million Series with approximately $1 million in prizemoney for graduates of the Yearling Sale Series.
To make enquiries about any Passed Lots, contact NZB Standardbred’s Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email cam.bray@nzb.co.nz.
View the highlights and lot-by-lot footage here.
Next up on the calendar is the 2021 National Standardbred Weanling Sale held on Monday 3 May at the Karaka Sales Centre. Entries via the NZB portal will be open soon.
2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Christchurch Pacing Session
|
|
2021 Christchurch Pacers Sale
|
2020 Christchurch Pacers Sale
|
2019 Christchurch Pacers Sale
|
Aggregate
|
$7,143,000
|
$6,479,500
|
$6,471,500
|
Average
|
$43,030
|
$43,487
|
$40,959
|
Median
|
$27,500
|
$30,000
|
$30,500
|
Clearance
|
71%
|
78%
|
85%
|
Catalogued
|
247
|
209
|
206
|
Sold
|
166
|
149
|
158
|
Top Price
|
$320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie
|
$280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard
|
$170,000 Lot 267 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard; $170,000 Lot 369 (Bl.C) Bettor's Delight - Beaudiene Maja Babe
2021 National Yearling Sale Statistics – Combined Overall Statistics
|
|
2021 Combined AKL & CHC Sale
|
2020 Combined AKL & CHC Sale
|
2019 Combined AKL & CHC Sale
|
Aggregate
|
$13,333,500
|
$12,109,250
|
$12,350,000
|
Average
|
$45,198
|
$43,247
|
$41,443
|
Median
|
$30,000
|
$30,000
|
$30,000
|
Clearance
|
72%
|
76%
|
74%
|
Catalogued
|
430
|
388
|
401
|
Sold
|
295
|
280
|
298
|
Top Price
|
$320,000 Lot 361 (B.C) Bettor's Delight - Hartofdixie
|
$280,000 Lot 146 (Ch.C) Love You - Queen Kenny; $280,000 Lot 243 (B.F) Bettor's Delight - Pemberton Shard
|
$190,000 Lot 18 (B.C) Art Major - Goodlookinggirl
2021 Top Lots – Christchurch Pacing Session
|
Lot
|
Type
|
Breeding
|
Vendor
|
Purchaser
|
Price
|
361
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Hartofdixie
|
Price Bloodstock
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales)
|
$320,000
|
315
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Chicago Blues
|
Price Bloodstock
|
Kentuckiana Lodge (Canterbury)
|
$310,000
|
232
|
B.C
|
Bettor’s Delight / Start Dreaming
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
All Star Racing Stables (Canterbury)
|
$250,000
|
289
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Bonnie Joan
|
Tuapeka Lodge
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds (New South Wales)
|
$240,000
|
237
|
B.C
|
Vincent / Suzys Delight
|
Spreydon Lodge
|
Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|
$215,000
|
422
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / My Style
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|
$200,000
|
349
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Galleons Cheer
|
Beaudiene Breeding
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock (Auckland)
|
$190,000
|
225
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Some Legend
|
Rosedale Farm
|
Eynon Farms Ltd (Bay of Plenty)
|
$160,000
|
224
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Simply Devine
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
Mr NB Cleaver (Southland)
|
$140,000
|
335
|
B.F
|
Bettor's Delight / Fortune Lover
|
Broadfield Lodge
|
Mrs JL Feiss (Victoria)
|
$140,000
|
316
|
B.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Cullen Who
|
Barron Bloodstock
|
Diamond Racing (Auckland)
|
$130,000
|
410
|
BR.C
|
Bettor's Delight / Lucky Pocket
|
Kufra Farm
|
Barry Purdon Racing Stables (Auckland)
|
$130,000
2021 Leading Purchasers by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined
|
Purchaser
|
Bought
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Mrs JL Feiss
|
6
|
$686,000
|
$114,333
|
$215,000
|
237
|
Peter Lagan Standardbreds
|
2
|
$560,000
|
$280,000
|
$320,000
|
361
|
Kentuckiana Lodge
|
5
|
$521,500
|
$104,300
|
$310,000
|
315
|
Diamond Racing
|
8
|
$520,500
|
$65,063
|
$130,000
|
316
|
Lincoln Farms Bloodstock
|
7
|
$482,500
|
$68,929
|
$190,000
|
349
|
All Stars Racing Stables
|
5
|
$419,500
|
$83,900
|
$250,000
|
232
|
PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock
|
5
|
$304,500
|
$60,900
|
$80,000
|
381
|
Montana Park P/L
|
2
|
$178,000
|
$89,000
|
$120,000
|
372
|
Mr AG Herlihy
|
5
|
$178,000
|
$35,600
|
$52,000
|
362
|
Mr MP Jones
|
4
|
$170,000
|
$42,500
|
$70,000
|
201
2021 Leading Consignors by Aggregate – Christchurch Sale Combined
|
Consignor
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Aggregate
|
Average
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
21
|
20
|
$1,254,500
|
$62,725
|
$250,000
|
232
|
Broadfield Lodge
|
26
|
21
|
$922,000
|
$43,905
|
$140,000
|
335
|
Price Bloodstock
|
2
|
2
|
$630,000
|
$315,000
|
$320,000
|
361
|
Rosedale Farm
|
15
|
12
|
$545,000
|
$45,417
|
$160,000
|
225
|
Beaudiene Breeding
|
7
|
6
|
$477,500
|
$79,583
|
$190,000
|
349
|
Spreydon Lodge
|
9
|
7
|
$456,500
|
$65,214
|
$215,000
|
237
|
Dancingonmoonlight
|
11
|
9
|
$393,000
|
$43,667
|
$80,000
|
139
|
Shard Farm
|
12
|
9
|
$330,500
|
$36,722
|
$67,500
|
277
|
Arden Lodge
|
12
|
8
|
$326,500
|
$40,813
|
$82,500
|
249
|
L. Smith
|
12
|
9
|
$304,000
|
$33,778
|
$55,000
|
190
2021 Leading Consignors by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Sale Combined
|
Consignor
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Beaudiene Breeding
|
7
|
6
|
$79,583
|
$477,500
|
$190,000
|
349
|
Spreydon Lodge
|
9
|
7
|
$65,214
|
$456,500
|
$215,000
|
237
|
Studholme Bloodstock
|
21
|
20
|
$62,725
|
$1,254,500
|
$250,000
|
232
|
White Stables
|
6
|
4
|
$48,250
|
$193,000
|
$110,000
|
135
|
Barron Bloodstock
|
5
|
4
|
$47,750
|
$191,000
|
$130,000
|
316
|
Rosedale Farm
|
15
|
12
|
$45,417
|
$545,000
|
$160,000
|
225
|
Broadfield Lodge
|
26
|
21
|
$43,905
|
$922,000
|
$140,000
|
335
|
Dancingonmoonlight
|
11
|
9
|
$43,667
|
$393,000
|
$80,000
|
139
|
Arden Lodge
|
12
|
8
|
$40,813
|
$326,500
|
$82,500
|
249
|
Shard Farm
|
12
|
9
|
|
$330,500
|
$67,500
|
277
2021 Leading Sires by Average (three or more sold) - Christchurch Pacing Session
|
Sire
|
Entries
|
Sold
|
Average
|
Aggregate
|
Top Price
|
Top Lot
|
Bettor's Delight
|
31
|
26
|
$115,500
|
$3,003,000
|
$320,000
|
361
|
Captaintreacherous
|
26
|
15
|
$43,233
|
$648,500
|
$75,000
|
276
|
Vincent*
|
20
|
14
|
$43,071
|
$603,000
|
$215,000
|
237
|
Art Major
|
54
|
36
|
$36,708
|
$1,321,500
|
$120,000
|
372
|
Always B Miki
|
16
|
13
|
$26,615
|
$346,000
|
$67,500
|
277
|
Rock N Roll Heaven
|
19
|
13
|
$26,231
|
$341,000
|
$60,000
|
427
|
American Ideal
|
7
|
6
|
$26,000
|
$156,000
|
$52,500
|
268
|
Downbytheseaside*
|
7
|
6
|
$20,667
|
$124,000
|
$30,000
|
328
|
Sweet Lou
|
42
|
24
|
$16,438
|
$394,500
|
$48,000
|
293
|
He's Watching
|
8
|
7
|
$13,143
|
$92,000
|
$23,000
|
425
*First Season Sire
NZB Standardbred