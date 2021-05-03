Solid trading concludes weanling session

A strong session concluded NZB Standardbred’s first-ever dedicated National Weanling Sale, with healthy competition on quality harness racing lots found throughout the buying bench.

NZB Director and Operations Manager James Jennings was thrilled at the conclusion of the inaugural session.

“It was a great result, with the sale beginning and ending well. We couldn’t be happier.”

“It was great to have a physical sale again, with a number of Australian buyers making use of the trans-Tasman bubble which I think added a lot of strength to the buying bench.

“To have a 92% clearance rate following off the back of a strong National Yearling Sale shows there is still buoyancy in the market,” he said.

The two highlight purchases were made during the latter end of the session, both secured for a $36,000 pricetag.



Lot 130 ( Bettor's Delight x No Liability) purchased for $36,000 by Robert Dunn.

Saving the best until last, leading trainer Robert Dunn purchased the last lot of the day, (130) a Bettor’s Delight colt out of No Liability (NZ) (Christian Cullen) from Woodlands Stud’s draft.

“We had to wait all day for this colt but he was bred on the golden cross, Bettor’s Delight out of a Christian Cullen mare.”

“He wasn’t a big colt but he was very correct, had a nice head on him, walked very well and his breeding is just impeccable.

“Ross Gordon, one of my big owners has put his hand up to buy him.

He will be going straight to the spelling paddock now for three months and then we’ll send him down to Christchurch to be broken in,” Dunn said.

Australian-based trainer Barry Howlett was pleased he managed to secure Lot 124 via the online bidding platform.

He purchased an Art Major filly out of Matavutu (NZ) (New York Motoring) from Alabar Farms’ draft.

“We bought her based on her pedigree and have had good success with relations from the family,” Howlett said.

“We were bidding online and we missed out on a couple, I thought we might have got her for a bit less than what we had to pay but it seemed like there were good prices for the quality lots.

“We train the half-brother, Jack Mac, who is a really smart horse.

“She’ll be coming over to Western Australia to get broken in and we’ll train her.”

Ripple Creek’s Trent Yesberg claimed the leading purchaser by aggregate title after he secured five lots for a total turnover of $120,000.

His purchases are highlighted by Lot 8, a Bettor’s Delight filly out of Christian Cullen mare Queen Camille (NZ) for $33,000. Offered on account of Woodlands Stud, she is a full sister to multiple Group-winning Henry Hubert (NZ).

Yesberg also secured Lot 71, a Father Patrick filly out of Con Grazia (NZ) (Majestic Son) for $30,000 from the Georgia Brooke Lodge draft.

Alabar Farms was leading consignor by both aggregate and average, selling 49 weanlings for a total turnover of $626,000 and averaging $12,776.

General Manager Graeme Henley was feeling positive at the conclusion of selling.

“I thought it was a really strong Sale and the nice horses sold really well with a great clearance rate.”

“It’s pleasing to see how the sale has grown over the years, with horses presenting really well and selling accordingly,” he said.

All weanlings purchased at the Sale are eligible to be nominated for the lucrative Harness Million Sales Race Series, with entries closing 17 May 2021.

2021 National Weanling Sale Statistics

Aggregate $1,265,500 Average $11,199 Median $8,500 Clearance 92% Catalogued 130 Sold 113 Top Price $36,000 Lot 124 (B.F) Art Major – Matavatu $36,000 Lot 130 (B.C) Bettor’s Delight – No Liability