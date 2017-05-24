Elitloppet weekend approaching

May 23, 2017 - Superb harness racing, festivities and partying await those attending the 2017 Elitloppet at Solvalla Racecourse. 16 Elite Race entrants include some of world’s best – Bold Eagle, Timoko, Resolve, Up and Quick among them.

Of interest to me is the breadth of pedigree and variance in earnings.

However, anything can happen in a horse race and even recent form can be reversed, up or down.

Bold Eagle has been lightly raced since the Vincennes Winter Meet and has been standing stud, Nuncio has seemingly been off form in his last three starts. Resolve has raced once and qualified once off a long layoff. Delicious has been undefeated over two years, albeit racing few times against generally less than top competition. Timoko has be grinding on in his ten year old campaign, racing consistently but perhaps not in his past peak form. It’s anybody’s guess – make your wagers and enjoy.

Elimination 1

Horse – Driver – (Trainer) – Country – Pedigree – Career Earnings in SEK (conversion to USD .115)

1. Spring Erom – Christoffer Eriksson (Dan Widegren) – SWE Gentle Star - Springflickan - Prince Mystic; 7,583,341

2. D.D.’s Hitman – Ulf Ohlsson (Petri Puro) – FI - Donato Hanover - Deedee's Destiny - Muscles Yankee; 2,724,569

3. Delicious U.S. – Örjan Kihlström (Daniel Redén) – SWE - Cantab Hall - Ipsara LB - Lemon Dra; 6,481,572

4. Tjacko Zaz – John Campbell (Timo Nurmos) – SWE - Crazed - Kinoras Zaz - Angus Hall; 970,381

5. Bold Eagle – Franck Nivard (Sébastien Guarato) – FR - Ready Cash - Reethi Rah Jet – Love You; 31,194,709

6. Cruzado Dela Noche – Björn Goop (Stefan Melander) – SWE - Muscle Massive - Alidade - Credit Winner; 4,900,971

7. Takethem – Steen Juul (Steen Juul) – DE - From Above - D'Cherie - New Quick; 2,430,668

8. Resolve – Åke Svanstedt (Åke Svanstedt) – USA - Muscle Hill - Anikawiesahalee - Credit Winner; 20,837,506

Elimination 2

Horse – Driver – (Trainer) – Country

1. Up and Quick – Franck Nivard (Franck Leblanc) – FR - Buvetier d'Aunou - Fichtre - Quiton du Coral; 19,425,650

2. Twister Bi – Christoffer Eriksson (Jerry Riordan) – IT - Varenne - Lorraine Bi - Lemon Dra; 2,872,055

3. Propulsion – Johan Untersteiner (Daniel Redén) – SWE - Muscle Hill - Danae - Andover Hall; 7,282,195

4. Nuncio – Örjan Kihlström (Stefan Melander) – SWE - Andover Hall - Nicole Isabelle - Lindy Lane; 27,948,230

5. In Vain Sund – Erik Adielsson (Daniel Redén) – SWE - Revenue - Staro Yasmine – Supergill; 3,243,197

6. Timoko – Björn Goop (Richard Westerink) – FR - Imoko - Kiss Me Coulonces - And Arifant; 44,173,058

7. Dante Boko – Adrian Kolgjini (Lutfi Kolgjini) – SWE - Going Kronos - Margherita Rose - Abo Volo; 5,672,776

8. Elian Web – Janne Soronen (Katja Melkko) – FI - Like A Prayer - EL Dolly - Conway Hall; 3,551,213



Saturday’s Sweden Cup, often referred to as the junior Elitloppet, presents three eliminations each worth 100,000SEK to the winner and a final for 600,000SEK first prize. Notables in this group include BBS Sugarlight, Charrua Forlan, Vasterbo Highflyer (two straight wins in fast-class company), Harry Haythrow, Cool Keeper, Ringostarr Treb, Volstead, Thai Broadway and Buzz Mearas.

The excellent Saturday program also includes the Lady Snarts for mares worth 200,000SEK first money. Patricia Hastrup, Wild Honey, Treasure Kronos and Shadow Gar face the starter in this 1640 meter autostart event.

The Solvalla racing weekend also features the Gr. II International UET Masters Harper Hanovers, worth 500,000SEK to the winner, and raced over 3140 meters voltstart. The top entrants, all handicapped 40 meters, are Sauveur, Rod Stewart (Jerry Riordan trainee and racing well of late) and El Mago Pellini. Legendary trainer Anders Lindqvist starts Butler (by Ready Cash) with a 20 meter penalty.

To make the weekend more enjoyable is the appearance of legendary reinsman John Campbell, down on seven mounts Elitloppet day including the Elite Race.

Thomas H. Hicks