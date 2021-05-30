Solvalla's Harper Hanovers to Wild Love

Wild Love (7f Love You -Twins Vilda-Dreamaster) flew from the clouds in late stretch to win today’s Gr. I International Harper Hanovers at Solvalla (1,000,000SEK first prize, 3140 meters voltstart distance handicap) clocked in 1.11.9kr.

Kevin Oscarsson teamed Wild Love for trainer Anders Lindqvist and owner Simbergs Hovslageri AB to her 23rf career victory in 81 starts now for 4,676,061SEK earned. She overcame a 40-meter handicap in this impressive performance at 18.7/1 odds. Who’s Who (7m Maharajah ) was second for Orjan Kihlstrom and Digital Dominance (5g Super Photo Kosmos) secured third over Jerry Mom (8m Ready Cash ).

Wild Love

Anders Lindqvist with driver Kevin Oscarsson

In the Lady Snarts (220,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) the veteran Billie de Montfort (10f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort-And Arifant) led throughout to score in a quick 1.09.5kr for reinsman Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Sebastien Guarato at 4.2/1 odds.

This Philippe Dauphin owned mare now has 22 lifetime wins in 125 starts for 25,111,199 earned. Hevin Boko (7f Going Kronos ) closed for second with Mika Forss up and Double Exposure (8f Donato Hanover ) was third for Orjan Kihlstrom over Willow Pride (7f Love You ) and her pilot Jukka Torvinen.

Billie de Montfort

The annual ASVT Yearling Sale took place May 27 where 74 lots were sold from 92 cataloged. The average was 240,405SEK. Of the top ten sellers two each were sired by SJs Caviar and Muscle Hill, these at 775,000SEK. The co-sale toppers were lot 16 Limonata Pellini (f, SJs Caviar) and lot 18 Nigel di Quattro (m, Face Time Bourbon). Their pedigrees follow.

Catalog - https://www.asvt.se/images/aktuellt/Elitkatalog2021-Web.pdf

ATG, Solvalla, ASVT files/photos