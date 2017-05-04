Some new faces confirmed for Molson Pace

LONDON, May 3, 2017 -- The field for this year's Molson Pace is beginning to take shape and there are a few harness racing new faces expected for this year's $150,000 Invitational Pace slated for Friday, May 26 at The Raceway in London, Ontario.

One of the confirmed starters is down under import Bit Of A Legend who last season captured the $609,000 Levy Final at Yonkers Raceway in a career-best clocking of 1:51. The eight-year-old son of Bettor's Delight , trained by Peter Tritton, is a career winner of more than $1.5 million and is coming off a closing fourth-place finish in this year's Levy final.

Soto is a fellow regular at Yonkers Raceway where he was a solid competitor in this year's edition of the Levy. The five-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven won twice in the $50,000 preliminary legs before rallying from last to fifth in the $529,000 final. The Eric Ell trainee, who has earned more than $400,000 lifetime, will be making his Canadian debut in the Molson.

The pair of New York invaders will be joined by fellow American invaders Rockin Ron and Night Pro.

Rockin Ron, trained by Ron Burke, is no stranger to success on Canadian soil. The son of Real Desire was victorious in both the Confederation Cup and Prix D'Ete last season. Recently, the 23-time winner captured a division of the Levy and has missed the board only twice this season.

The X-factor horse in this year's edition could be Night Pro. Arguably the best free-for-all pacer in the mid-west, the son of Pro Bono Best has crafted an impressive record of 15-11-0 from 27 starts over the past two seasons while racing primarily in Ohio and Indiana. Dale Decker owns and trains the 45-time winner who will make his second appearance in the Molson Pace.

Back to defend his title is the local horse Evenin Of Pleasure. The Richard Moreau pupil established a new track record last season of 1:50.3 with a thrilling performance at odds of 36-1. The son of Dragon Again will be making his third start of the season this Saturday at Mohawk.

Horses confirmed in alphabetical order include:

Bit Of A Legend N

Evenin Of Pleasure

Night Pro

Rockin Ron

Soto

There are three remaining spots still to be filled for this year's rich classic. The management team at The Raceway will announce more confirmed starters next week.

The powerful Molson Pace undercard will feature the first leg of the Ontario Sires Stakes for sophomore pacing colts and geldings along with a quartet of City of London finals. Total purses for the night will be in excess of $500,000.

Two-time Molson Pace champion Foiled Again will also be competing on the night's undercard in what could be one of his final career races on Canadian soil. The 13-year-old is the richest pacer of all-time with earnings in excess of $7.5 million and he currently sits with 94 career wins to his credit.

As always, there will be lots happening on track that night, including the Party On The Patio with BX-93, Scratch and Win program prizes as well as contest giveaways and swag tosses, the OSS 'Be A Winner Contest, food specials and more. Complete details will be announced in the coming days.

The wagering menu has been bolstered to include a $5,000 guaranteed early Pick-3, $10,000 guaranteed early Pick-4, $15,000 guaranteed late Pick-4 and the addition of a third Super Hi-5 - all low 15 per cent takeout wagers.

For more information, visit www.MolsonPace.com.