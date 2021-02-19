Some Waratah A surprising connections

YONKERS, N.Y. – It’s common for harness racing horses shipping over from New Zealand or Australia to need change: a new style of racing and training, to add Lasix, or just a change of scenery. And often, there is nowhere to go but up for those horses.

Take standout Nifty Norman import Let It Ride N as an example. He lost 10 straight races in Australia before coming to the U.S., added Lasix, and became the next rising star pacer. However, when Some Waratah A arrived in Amanda Kelley’s stable from Australia on a five-race win streak, she worried there was nowhere to go but down.

“That put a lot of pressure on me because I was like, ‘I don’t want to screw this horse up,’ ” Kelley said.

Despite Kelley’s fears, after two races in the U.S., Some Waratah A extended his win streak to seven. First, taking a $25,000 Yonkers Raceway overnight Feb. 8 and then capturing the $30,000 open handicap pace one week later.

“He’s doing everything right over there and he’s coming in and having to go up in class. That put more pressure on me,” Kelley said. “He wins that, second start in the U.S., welcome to America, here’s the Yonkers open. But he handled it.”

By Somebeachsomewhere out of 3-time Group 1 winning and AU$564,770-earning mare Lady Waratah, Some Waratah A began his career in Australia in 2017. He went 4-for-13 through December 2018 before going on the shelf for just over a year. Some Waratah A returned to the races in January 2020 and through August 2020, won just two of 14 starts, including a claimer going for AU$6,120 at Tabcorp Park Menangle Aug. 10.

Some Waratah A’s luck began to change Sept. 14, 2020 when he captured another claimer at the same level at Menangle. He then won two straight races at Canberra Sept. 21 and 28 before returning to Menangle Oct. 3 in thee FFA pace. By now, he had caught the eye of agents like Chris Scicluna, who Kelley and owner Fred Scheigert work with, and they were interested in Some Waratah.

In that FFA pace, Some Waratah A gunned to the lead and parked rival Dee Double You through a :26.5 first quarter. Some Waratah A faced pressure throughout, getting a half in :55.9 and three-quarters in 1:23.1. The plugs came out as Some Waratah A turned for home on the lead with a wall of horses fanning out behind him to take their shots. They all missed. Some Waratah A utilized a :27.2 final quarter to kick away from the field, scoring by open lengths in a lifetime b

Kelley and Scheigert struck a deal to buy Some Waratah A and bring him to the U.S., but the previous owners wanted to race him one more time. “The dreaded one more time,” as Kelley calls it.est 1:50.3.

“I go through them, watch a bunch of replays, see how they move, see what we like about them and go from there,” Kelley said. “He just kept impressing us. He covers the ground effortlessly. He’s really floaty, he’s light on his feet, he’s really quick off the car and he showed that in all of his replays.”

They entered Some Waratah A in a Group 3 stakes at Menangle Oct. 10. From an inside post, he again went straight to the lead and parked rival Marty Major through a blistering :25.6 first quarter. Some Waratah A got to the half in :54.2 and seemed vulnerable as Marty Major drew on even terms, Dee Double You and Escalera wound up wide, and Lets Katchmeifucan loomed in the pocket at the midway point of the final turn.

But just like last time, the plugs came out at the top of the stretch and Some Waratah A revealed another gear. He held on to earn his first stakes win.

“Even the announcer didn’t think he could keep going, but he did; he dug in and won by a head. That heart in a horse really appealed to me,” Kelley said.

Some Waratah A shipped to the U.S. Nov. 2, 2020. Upon arriving in her Saratoga, N.Y. stable, Kelley was impressed by how athletic the 7-year-old gelding looked, even comparing him to a Greyhound.

“When we started working with him, I was really pleasantly surprised. You never know how they’re going to come. They have such a different style,” Kelley said. “Some of them can be a little difficult or stubborn or hot. He’s just pleasant to be around. He doesn’t do anything wrong. He’s friendly, he meets you at the gate, he wants you to brush on him and pet him, he likes his cookies. Just about anybody could jog him.”

Kelley worked with Some Waratah A for about two months until he was ready to qualify Jan. 23, 2021. She took Some Waratah A to the Meadowlands, where she intended to race him. Almost nothing went according to plan despite employing the driving services of Todd McCarthy, who won with Some Waratah A at Menangle in April 2020. Still, Some Waratah A finished second by a neck in 1:56.2.

“It was frigid. It was one of the worst, coldest days that we had and it was bitter. The first one, you want them to come back off the car, have a nice easy qualifier, maybe kick home a little bit. It ended up just a mess in there,” Kelley said. “Todd told me he had to leave with him and retake with him. He said he was OK. I don’t think he wowed him, but he was OK. I didn’t get a good read off of that one.”

Set to race another horse on the Jan. 29 program at Yonkers, Kelley decided to change plans with Some Waratah A and enter him to qualify at the Hilltop before the card. With Tyler Buter in the bike, Some Waratah A enjoyed a pocket trip before winning by 3/4 lengths in 1:56.4.

“He got around the track really well and Tyler said he was really good, so I decided to put him back in there to race,” Kelley said.

In his Yonkers debut Feb. 8, Some Waratah A had to change tactics. Coming from off the pace, Buter saved ground the first three-quarters before shifting out behind Twin B Speedo. Some Waratah A angled three-wide into the stretch and quickly engulfed pacesetter Moonshine Kisses. He then raced Artie’s Ideal to the wire, holding the closer off by a neck to post a 7-1 upset.

“We didn’t know what to expect his first start because as a general rule, when they get put in the box as a foreign horse, money doesn’t matter, you get put in non-winners of $20,000 (last five), but he had more money made than that, so we had to go in the winners over,” Kelley explained. “I was a little worried about that just off of two qualifiers. He surprised me when he got a good trip and found the wire.

“That’s not really his style,” Kelley continued. “He’s a leaver. He goes to the front and he likes it there. That’s where he does his best work, so I was a little worried about him even coming off the car and trying to get a trip. He did it that way, too so I was pleased. Any horse that will do it both ways is nice.”

Some Waratah A returned in the Yonkers open handicap pace and this time, got to flaunt his speed. Buter sent him to the top through a :27.1 opening panel and played catch me if you can through fractions of :55.3 and 1:24.1 on a track rated good. With Shnitzledosomethin and Rockapelo parked the mile and Pat Stanley coming from 8 1/2 lengths behind, Some Waratah was home free, earning a length victory in the Hilltop’s featured pace in 1:53.2.

“I decided to put him back in because he came out of his first start pretty well and afterwards, Tyler told me he was pretty sharp and he was really good,” Kelley said. “I was pretty surprised at the effort and he got a decent trip, some of the favorites got parked and it worked out for us.”

The win put Kelley in a predicament, however. She hadn’t planned on racing Some Waratah A at Yonkers and hadn’t expected to win the open handicap so soon. She certainly wasn’t thinking about the Borgata Pacing Series before that win, which came just one day before the series nominations closed. Ultimately though, she opted not to stake him.

“We only had the one start going in and we didn’t have a good gauge on him,” Kelley said. “I don’t like to push them that hard when he just started racing here. We’re a three-hour ship, too, so I was a little worried about the distance for a six-week long event. I didn’t want to hurt him yet, push him that hard yet.”

Some Waratah A earned a week off after his open victory, but will likely reappear in the open ranks at Yonkers and Saratoga throughout the spring.

“I’ll probably bounce between them,” Kelley said. “He likes Yonkers, obviously, so we’ll definitely be seeing some Yonkers.”

