Somebeachsomewhere, Graduate Fields set

CAMPBELLVILLE, May 30 - The Somebeachsomewhere Stakes and Graduate Series highlight a strong 11-race harness racing card this Saturday (June 3) at Mohawk Racetrack.

A total of 22 three-year-old pacing colts and geldings, including 16 eligible horses to the Pepsi North America Cup, have been split into two 11-horse $70,000 divisions for the Somebeachsomewhere.

The Somebeachsomewhere Stakes (formerly Burlington) is annually a final stop for many three-year-olds ahead of the Pepsi North America Cup. Last year's Cup winner Betting Line also captured his division of "The Beach" to become the 12th Cup winner to pull off the double.

Each division on Saturday consists of eight Pepsi North America Cup eligible three-year-olds.

The first division features Metro Pace winner Beyond Delight, who will look to regain the magic touch he found last season in stakes action. Sylvain Filion will drive the Tony O'Sullivan trainee from post-seven.

A son of Bettors Delight , Beyond Delight is the richest horses in "The Beach" with $424,825 earned. The O'Sullivan trainee, who won three of 11 starts last season, will be making his second start of 2017 on Saturday. All three of Beyond Delight's victories have been in stakes events.

The first split also features Sports Column, who won four of six starts in an abbreviated two-year-old season. The Blake MacIntosh trainee won the Battle of Waterloo and two Ontario Sires Stakes Gold divisions as a rookie, but will be searching for his first win as a three-year-old on Saturday.

A son of Sportswriter , Sports Column has drawn the rail and will have Chris Christoforou in the sulky.

The other six Pepsi North America Cup eligible horses in the first division are Some Attitude (PP2), Classic Pro (PP3), Lawrencetown Beach (PP4), American Sportsman (PP6), Hurricane Beach (PP9) and Who Said Not To (PP11).

The second division is led by Ontario Sires Stakes standout Streakavana, who leads the field in earnings with $202,622.

The Scott McEneny trainee will be searching for his first win of the season, but has hit the board in two of three starts this season, including a third-place effort in an OSS event last week. A gelded son of Big Jim , Streakavana has drawn post-three with Filion scheduled to drive.

Pepsi North America Cup eligible Henry The Dragon will be making his Mohawk debut from post-ten in the second division for Team Teague. The son of Custard The Dragon has won eight of 12 starts and is coming in off a fourth-place finish in the Art Rooney at Yonkers.

Montrell Teague drives the Cup eligible for trainer Clyde Francis and owner George Teague.

Champlain Stakes winner Ideal Wheel is another Cup eligible to watch out for in the second division. The Casie Coleman trainee won three of six starts as a rookie and recently finished third in his three-year-old debut.

Louis Philippe Roy will be driving Ideal Wheel from post-two.

The five other Pepsi North America Cup eligible horses in the second split are Stealth Bomber (PP4), Richard Hill (PP5), Mc Mach (PP6), Macs Jackpot (PP9) and Arsenal Seelster (PP11).

The Somebeachsomewhere Stakes divisions have been carded as races four and eight.

The Graduate Series, restricted to four-year-olds, stops by Mohawk for the second consecutive year on Saturday. A group of 12 trotters and 13 pacers were entered for the second leg of the series.

The $100,845 ($75,000 USD) Graduate Trot features Broadway Donna, who captured the opening leg on May 20 at The Meadowlands and is the lone mare in the field. She'll be looking to beat the boys for a second time, but will have to do so in an overflow field of 12.

The Jim Campbell trainee will be making her third start of the season Saturday and has regular driver David Miller in town to steer her from post position nine.

Broadway Donna won seven of 12 starts last season, including the Breeders Crown, en route to winning the Dan Patch Award for her division. The daughter of Donato Hanover has made 17 trips to the winner's circle in her career and banked over $1.2 million for owner Fashion Farms.

Also in the field of 12 is Ron Burke trainee Dayson, who is searching for his first win of the season after capturing 12 of 22 and banking over $500,000 last season. Yannick Gingras will be driving the son of Conway Hall from post-five.

The Graduate Trot is carded as race seven.

Over on the pacing side, a pair of $67,230 ($50,000 USD) divisions will be contested.

The seven-horse second division will be the main event as the top-three finishers from the Confederation Cup, Western Fame, Check Six and Sintra, will all meet up.

Western Fame is coming in off a strong front-end victory in the $176,000 Confederation Cup on May 21 at Flamboro. The Jimmy Takter trainee will team up with driver Trevor Henry and starts from post-three.

A son of Western Ideal , Western Fame won six of 25 starts last season, including a victory in the first heat of the Little Brown Jug. The Brittany Farms homebred has won three of four starts this season and carries career numbers of nine wins and $573,174 earned into Saturday's start.

Ron Burke trainee Check Six banked over $1 million last season and has yet to finish outside the top-two in four starts this year.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere won an opening leg division of the Graduate on May 6 at The Meadowlands and most recently finished second in the Confederation Cup. Yannick Gingras will steer Check Six, a 16-time winner, from post-two.

Sintra, who caught the attention of many with a stunning 1:49.1 score in the opening leg of the Graduate, will be searching for his fourth win in five starts.

Trained by Dave Menary, Sintra won three in a row to start the season before finishing third from a tough-post in the Confederation Cup final. The Mach Three bay gelding won eight of 16 starts last season, but raced primarily in Ontario Sires Stakes and didn't garner Grand Circuit attention until this season.

Sintra will team up with driver Jody Jamieson to start from post-three.

The final four horses competing in the second split are Artmagic, Easy Lover Hanover, Seeley Man and Magnum J. Meanwhile, the first division will have a field of six going postward and it is led by millionaire Boston Red Rocks, who starts from post-three for trainer Steve Elliott.

The Graduate Pace divisions are carded as races two and nine.

Post time Saturday is 7:30 p.m. and an early-program proof for the stakes-filled card can be viewed by clicking here.

Here are the fields for Saturday's stakes.

$70,000 Somebeachsomewhere (Division #1 - Race 4)

1. Sports Column by Sportswriter (Chris Christoforou - Blake MacIntosh)

2. Some Attitude by Somebeachsomewhere (David Miller - Bob McIntosh)

3. Classic Pro by Shadow Play (Trevor Henry - Dr. Ian Moore)

4. Lawrencetown Beach by Somebeachsomewhere (Paul MacDonell - Paul MacDonell)

5. Southwind General by Sportswriter (Jody Jamieson - Jack Darling)

6. American Sportsman by Somebeachsomewhere (Doug McNair - Gregg McNair)

7. Beyond Delight by Bettor's Delight (Sylvain Filion - Tony O'Sullivan)

8. Red John by Mach Three (Trevor Henry - Victor Puddy)

9. Hurricane Beach by Somebeachsomewhere (Louis Philippe Roy - Luc Blais)

10. Manceiver by Sportswriter (Jody Jamieson - Howard Okusko Jr.)

11. Who Said Not To by Well Said (James MacDonald - Mark Steacy)

$70,000 Somebeachsomewhere (Division #2 - Race 8)

1. Makasi by Shanghia Phil (James MacDonald - Mark Steacy)

2. Ideal Wheel by American Ideal (Louis Philippe Roy - Casie Coleman)

3. Streakavana by Big Jim (Sylvain Filion - Scott McEneny)

4. Stealth Bomber by Rocknroll Hanover (Brett Miller - Tony O'Sullivan)

5. Richard Hill by Mach Three (Doug McNair - Richard Moreau)

6. Mc Mach by Mach Three (Paul MacDonell - Bob McIntosh)

7. Frontier Seelster by Artistic Fella (Jody Jamieson - Jack Darling)

8. Rock This Way by Rocknroll Hanover (Mario Baillargeon - Ben Baillargeon)

9. Macs Jackpot by Somebeachsomewhere (David Miller - Jim Campbell)

10. Henry The Dragon by Custard The Dragon (Montrell Teague - Clyde Francis)

11. Arsenal Seelster by Artistic Fella (Jonathan Drury - Colin Johnson)

$100,845 Graduate Trot (Race 7)

1. Trolley by Donato Hanover (Marcus Miller - Erv Miller)

2. Blenheim by Yankee Glide (Chris Christoforou - Per Henriksen)

3. Warrawee Roo by Majestic Son (Sylvain Filion - Luc Blais)

4. Double L Lindy by Muscles Yankee (Chris Christoforou - Ake Svanstedt)

5. Dayson by Conway Hall (Yannick Gingras - Ron Burke)

6. Manofmanyimages by Manofmannymissions (Steve Condren - John Bax)

7. Waitlifter K by Muscles Yankee (Yannick Gingras - Paul Reid)

8. Dia Monde by Deweycheatumnhowe (Randy Waples - Tom Durand)

9. Broadway Donna by Donato Hanover (David Miller - Jim Campbell)

10. Hill Of A Colt by Muscle Hill (Doug McNair - Gregg McNair)

11. Cufflink Hanover by Andover Hall (Louis Philippe Roy - John Butenschoen)

12. Dupree by Andover Hall (Doug McNair - Marcus Melander)

$67,230 Graduate Pace (Division #1 - Race 2)

1. Lyons Snyder by Well Said (Yannick Gingras - Jimmy Takter)

2. Roll Away Joe by Roll With Joe (Yannick Gingras - Ron Burke)

3. Boston Red Rocks by Rocknroll Hanover (Tim Tetrick - Steve Elliott)

4. Manhattan Beach by Somebeachsomewhere (David Miller - Walter Haynes Jr.)

5. Dr J Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere (Sylvain Filion - Tony Alagna)

6. Stonebridge Beach by Somebeachsomewhere (Stephane Pouliot - Stephane Larocque)