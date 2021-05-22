Somebeachsomewhere Book Launch Event

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 25th at 7:00 pm Eastern, 8:00 pm Atlantic, on what would have been “Beach’s” 16th birthday, for the virtual launch of “Somebeachsomewhere: The Harness Racing Legend from a One-Horse Stable”

During this special, live, online conversation author Marjorie Simmins will be joined by Somebeachsomewhere’s trainer and part-owner Brent MacGrath, driver and CHRHF Class of 2020 Inductee Paul MacDonell, as well as photographers Clive Cohen and CHRHF Class of 2018 Honoured Member Dave Landry to share some of their experiences and memories about the pacer who captured the hearts of racing fans throughout North America.

Described as a comprehensive, fully illustrated biography, award-winning author Marjorie Simmins' Somebeachsomewhere: The Harness Racing Legend from a One-Horse Stable, is a work of narrative-nonfiction that follows the life and career of the Ohio-born, Canadian-sired superstar pacer known as “Beach” who belonged to a syndicate of six owners from Canada’s East Coast.

From a relatively humble lineage, Somebeachsomewhere turned out to be a horse of a lifetime; a world champion, multiple Hall of Famer, smashing records and setting a single-season earning record as a three-year-old. Many consider Beach, who died unexpectedly in 2018, the greatest pacer and Standardbred sire of all time.

The virtual launch can be viewed on the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame and Nimbus Publishing Facebook pages, by both Facebook and non-Facebook subscribers, at https://fb.me/e/4b8fdgBnm

In conjunction with this special online event, the 280-page paperback book, which features photos by harness racing’s top photographers, will be available for purchase beginning May 25th from the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame Online Gift Shop, https://shop.horseracinghalloffame.com/ at the retail price of $24.95, plus shipping and applicable taxes. All proceeds from books purchased from the CHRHF online store will benefit the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. The book will also be available from booksellers across Canada.

For additional information, please contact the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame at admin@horseracinghalloffame.com or by phone at 416-417-9404.