Somebeachsomewhere & Captaintreacherous

This past week has been an explosive one for harness racing Empire Stallions Somebeachsomewhere and his sensational son Captaintreacherous ..

A Group 2 victory at Menangle, a heat of The Young Gun Series at Alexandra Park, a track record at Terang, all three heats for the NSW Oaks and the GR1 $150,000 NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace at Addington were all won by progeny of the Empire Stallions . What is interesting to note is that all these race winners were conceived with frozen semen.

Tabcorp Park Menangle featured an exceptional race card on Saturday and was the setting for an Empire-sired winning sweep of the three NSW Oaks heats which were all contested over 2400m. In the first heat, TOUGH TILLY showed that she is aptly named with a terrific front-end performance winning with a final quarter of :26.8. The Captaintreacherous 3YO filly was driven by Kath Gath, is trained by Emma Stewart, was bred by Benstud Standardbreds and is raced by Benstud Standardbreds & CURE EB. Rogue Wave by Somebeachsomewhere raced strongly to finish a close third.

In the second heat for the NSW Oaks, Joanna by Somebeachsomewhere out of Repelem (by Dream Away) took the early lead and never looked back to win in a MR 1:55.2 with a last quarter of :27 seconds. This win pushed the 3YO filly over the $100,000 mark in earnings for trainer Emma Stewart and driver Amanda Turnbull. Joanna was bred by Mark Carey and is owned by D & J Zavitsanos and WR Viney.

Beach Music by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Bettor's Delight mare Musical Delight was brilliant winning the third heat of the NSW Oaks. In an exciting stretch battle with the favourite, Beach Music went on to win in MR1:55.4 with a last quarter of :26.4 for driver David Moran and trainer Emma Stewart. Also securing a spot in the Final was Arma Renegade by Captaintreacherous who finished third to also make the Final.

The next race at Tabcorp Park Menangle produced yet another Somebeachsomewhere winner. It was a sensational victory for the 4YO mare Maajida in the (GR2) Robin Dundee Stakes winning in a MR1:50.3 for driver Kate Gath and trainer Emma Stewart. This talented filly out of Arterial Way (Art Major) was Victoria’s 2 & 3-Year-Old Filly of the Year and was bred and is owned by the Johnson Family.

Also on Saturday night, Honolua Bay set a new track record of 1:52.6 at Terang in Victoria with his sizzling win in the Neville & Patsy Clarke Memorial. The 4YO son of Somebeachsomewhere x National Gallery (Artsplace) posted his last quarter in :27.5 for driver Josh Aiken and trainer David Aiken. He was bred and is owned by Lauriston Bloodstock.

And over in New Zealand on Friday night, Montana D J was impressive with his win in a heat of The Young Guns Series in Auckland. By Captaintreacherous and out of the Dream Away mare One Dream, this 2YO colt was bred by Jill Smolenski and purchased by Montana Park last year for $175,000 at the NZB Standardbred Sale in Christchurch. There are 26 Captain yearlings scheduled to go through the ring in Christchurch on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Captaintreacherous colt Montana D J winning impressively at Alexandra park

Also, in New Zealand only one week ago, the $150,000 (GR1) Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace was won by Off N Gone. After being caught wide in the early stages and racing without cover for the entire 1980m, this classy daughter of Somebeachsomewhere burst to the lead on the final turn to win by open lengths. Off N Gone, out of the Bettor’s Delight mare Kabet, is trained by Robert Dunn and was driven by John R Dunn. She was bred by Mrs, JM Davie and PT & DJ Cummins and is owned by BD & SM Williams and CA & KJ Woodham.