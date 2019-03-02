Day At The Track

Somebeachsomewhere television documentary

04:24 AM 02 Mar 2019 NZDT
Somebeachsomewhere, harness racing
SomeBeachsomewhere
The highly anticipated harness racing premiere of the television documentary Somebeachsomewhere: Horse of a Lifetime.

SomeBeachsomewhere is the greatest champion horse ever to be associated with Atlantic Canada, holding world records in racing.

This past November, he became the first non-human elected to the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.

He may have been the greatest harness racing horse of all time.

Somebeachsomewhere: Horse of a Lifetime on Documentary Sunday, March 10 at 9pm on Eastlink Community TV 10 and 610.

Here are some promotional youtube links.

A Champion Like no other: https://youtu.be/A8adqPEK2KQ

Winning: https://youtu.be/UE2SR3oiFHo

A Superstar Sire: https://youtu.be/-QtstV1dcG4

 

Lee A. Drake

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lee A. Drake

 

Manager Marketing & Brands

 

Red Shores Racetrack and Casino

 

Charlottetown & Summerside Locations

 

58 Kensington Road l Charlottetown, PEI l C1A 9S8

 

p: 902-620-4222 Ext 4263 l c: 902-629.0836 l f: 902-620-4324

 

www.redshores.ca Twitter @leedrake01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Contains confidential information, including proprietary AL or third party information, advice and/or recommendations, the disclosure of which may harm AL's or a third party's financial interests; Not intended for public distribution."

 

 

 

 


This E-mail message (including attachments, if any) is intended for the use of the individual or entity to which it is addressed and may contain information that is privileged, proprietary, confidential and exempt from disclosure. If you are not the intended recipient, you are notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify the sender and erase this E-mail message immediately. Le prÃ©sent message Ã©lectronique (y compris les piÃ¨ces qui y sont annexÃ©es, le cas Ã©chÃ©ant) s'adresse au destinataire indiquÃ© et peut contenir des renseignements de caractÃ¨re privÃ© ou confidentiel. Si vous n'Ãªtes pas le destinataire de ce document, nous vous signalons qu'il est strictement interdit de le diffuser, de le distribuer ou de le reproduire. Si ce message vous a Ã©tÃ© transmis par erreur, veuillez en informer l'expÃ©diteur et le supprimer immÃ©diatement.

 

