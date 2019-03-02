Somebeachsomewhere television documentary

The highly anticipated harness racing premiere of the television documentary Somebeachsomewhere: Horse of a Lifetime.
SomeBeachsomewhere is the greatest champion horse ever to be associated with Atlantic Canada, holding world records in racing.
This past November, he became the first non-human elected to the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.
He may have been the greatest harness racing horse of all time.
Somebeachsomewhere: Horse of a Lifetime on Documentary Sunday, March 10 at 9pm on Eastlink Community TV 10 and 610.
Here are some promotional youtube links.
A Champion Like no other: https://youtu.be/A8adqPEK2KQ
Winning: https://youtu.be/UE2SR3oiFHo
A Superstar Sire: https://youtu.be/-QtstV1dcG4
