Somebeachsomewhere at $20 million

04:18 PM 21 Nov 2017 NZDT
Dr J Hanover, harness racing Dr J Hanover, harness racing
Dr J Hanover a new World Record for a four-year-old gelding
New Image Media Photo
Dr J Hanover at the yearling sales

Here are some interesting harness racing stats regarding Somebeachsomewhere – the first ever $20 million single season sire.

Eight of the 12 Cane Pace Starters this year were his sons and they went 1-2-3-4.

There was only one son of Somebeachsomewhere in the first Sam McKee Memorial and that horse, Check Six, won it at boxcar numbers.

His progeny won three Triple Crown races this year with three different horses – Filibuster Hanover in the Little Brown Jug, Huntsville in the Cane Pace and Downbytheseaside in the Messenger.

Beach has had 43 Breeders Crown finalists in the past two years – 25 last year and 18 in 2017.

His son Dr J Hanover is the year’s fastest horse (1:46.4), the same as his dad. That makes them the first ever sub-1:47 winning father-son.

Pure Country won the Breeders Crown at both two and four. Only Eternal Camnation did this prior among female pacers.

Somebeachsomewhere went into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame nine months after he retired.

Courtesy of Harness Racing Update

