Somebeachsomewhere battling cancer

Brent MacGrath told Harness Racing Update on Saturday that Somebeachsomewhere has begun chemotherapy to battle cancer and is being treated by Dr. Rodney Belgrave an internal medicine specialist at the Mid-Atlantic Veterinary Center in Ringoes, NJ.

MacGrath, the trainer and part-owner of the 12-year-old Hall of Fame pacer and leading stallion, said the good news in a scary diagnosis is the cancer was caught early and the tumor, which has been removed, was quite small.

An issue with colic and the decision by Hanover Shoes Farms’ farm manager Dr. Bridgette Jablonsky to send Somebeachsomewhere to the equine hospital to get thoroughly checked allowed veterinary surgeons to find the cancer early, MacGrath said.

