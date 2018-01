Somebeachsomewhere and Paul MacDonell setting a 1:46.4 world record at The Red Mile in 2008.

Harnesslink has received confirmation that Somebeachsomewhere p,3,1:46.4 ($3,328,755), the harness racing superstar both on the track and as a stallion, has passed away at the age of 13.

We will keep you updated as the details come in.

Somebeachsomewhere (Mach Three) lead all pacing sires lists in 2017 in North America.

He is the sire of 13 millionaires, 232 $100,000 plus winners, 54 in 1:50 or better.

His average earnings per live foal are $111,347.

