You need a Somebeachsomewhere filly

With the recent deaths of Somebeachsomewhere and his sire Mach Three there has never been a more important time for a breeder to acquire a filly by these two proven champion stallions. In the years to come a breeder will need to have mares by these harness racing champions to survive long term in the breeding business.

In North America Somebeachsomewhere has produced 13 millionaires of which six are fillies or mares.

They include the sensational Pure Country Q1:48 ($2,411,276). Over the past three years, no female pacer can match the accomplishments of Pure Country (Western Hanover). In fact, few in the history of harness racing can produce better resumes when it comes to accumulating awards. Pure Country became the first female pacer to receive a Dan Patch Award at ages 2, 3, and 4 when she was named the sport's best older pacing mare in December 2017. Pure Country was a perfect 10-for-10 at age 2 and joined JK She'salady (2014), See You At Peelers (2010) and My Little Dragon (2005) as the only 2-year-old female pacers to win a Dan Patch Award with an undefeated season.

They also incude Somwherovrarainbow ( Artiscape ) 1:48f ($1,344,856), Idyllic Beach ( American Ideal ) p2, 1:50.3s ($1,252,272), Call Me Queen Be ( Western Terror ) 1:49.1f ($1,229,916), Darlinonthebeach ( Bettor's Delight ) 1:48.1 ($1,077,256) and Sandbetweenurtoes ( Artsplace ) 1:49.1 ($1,023,582).

One of the great things about Somebeachsomewhere is that he has proven that he can cross with just about any other sire line. Somebeachsomewhere himself is by Mach Three ( Matt's Scooter ) out of a Beach Towel mare. It is this blood that has injected a new hybrid breed throughout the world especially in North America as Somebeachsomewhere is the first Direct Scooter line stallion that Hanover Shoe Farms has stood. The results speak for themselves.

Pure Country

2017 Breeders Crown Mare Pace – Pure Country

In North America Somebeachsomewhere has total progeny earnings now of an incredible $87,261,677. He will become very soon the quickest stallion ever to produce over $100,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America. His per foal born average earnings is already a staggering $111,445 with his oldest foals just seven years old. That's right every foal born in North America already has average earnings of $111,445 to date.

Somebeachsomewhere has progeny earnings of over $8 million in Australia from 174 winners to date including the ill-fated Breeders Crown winning filly Petacular ( Western Ideal ), 26 starts 19 wins and $454,000 in earnings. In New Zealand he has about 100 foals old enough to race and has already progeny earnings of over $1 million to date including the real promising fillies and mares Bonnie Joan ( Live Or Die ) 1:52.8 $160,694, Opoutama ( Artiscape ) $61,210, Shenandoah ( Christian Cullen ) $50,539 and Somejoy ( Bettor's Delight ) $45,180.

Breckon Farms have four fillies by Somebeachsomewhere in their draft at this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on February the 12th.

Lot 51 – Endless Possibility is a filly out of the Bettor's Delight mare Affairs Are Bettor who has two foals to race for two winners to date. Endless Possibility is bred on the same cross as North American mare Darlinonthebeach 1:48.1 ($1,077,256) and the New Zealand mare Somejoy $45,180. This is the family of the top International New Zealand race mare Under Cover Lover 1:51.8 now an exceptional and influential broodmare Down Under.

Lot 51 – Endless Possibility (bay filly Somebeachsomewhere - Affairs Are Bettor- Bettor's Delight)

Lot 55 – Giddy Heights is a filly closely related to Lot 51 Endless Possibility above, as she is from the Group 1 place mother of the dam of Endless Possibility. Giddy Heights is a half-sister to four winners including the Group placed (My) Chachingchaching (1.51.6, 15 wins, $175,474) and Smart Fortune 1 start, 1 win, 2yo winner of the first Young Guns Heat. Once again this is the family of the top International New Zealand race mare Under Cover Lover 1:51.8 now an exceptional and influential broodmare Down Under.

Lot 55 – Giddy Heights (bay filly Somebeachsomewhere - Affairs Of State - Presidential Ball)

Lot 110 – Summer Change is from the super Group 1 winning mare Dancingonmoonlight (1.53.2, 19 wins, $402,832, including the NSW Oaks, Gr.1, Victorian Ladyship Cup, Gr.2, Australasian Breeders Crown 3yo Final, Bathurst Gold Tiara Silver Cons, 2nd Queensland Oaks, Gr.1, 2nd Victorian Queen of the Pacific Mares Championship, Gr.1, 2nd Australian Oaks, Gr.1, 2nd Hydroflow Fillies Final, Gr.1, 2nd Great Northern Oaks, Gr.1, 3rd New Zealand Oaks, Gr.1, 3rd Noel J Taylor Mile, Gr.2, 3rd Spring Cup). Summer Change is half-sister to six good winners including the Group 1 winning mare Miss Moonlite (13 wins, $213,165, including the Australasian Breeders Crown 4yo Final) and the Group 3 and Listed race winner and Group 1 placed Moonrock (1.54.6, 12 wins, $181,222).

Lot 110 – Summer Change (brown filly Somebeachsomewhere - Dancingonmoonlight - Holmes Hanover)

Lot 145 – Power Of Soul is from the unraced Art Major mare Good On Top who is a half-sister to Double Shot ($42,493), Group 3 winner Mark Dennis (40 wins, $283,900)), Group 1 winner Waitfornoone ($201,804), the Group 1, 2 & 3 placed mare Fight Fire With Fire ($151,656), St Barts (15 wins, $162,506), Twice As Hot ($54,735) and Trelise ($19,231). This filly Power Of Soul is closely related to the 2-year-old pacing filly of the year Elle Mac ($265,564), Pacific Warrior ($313,443) and Flaming Flutter ($736,895).

Lot 145 – Power Of Soul (bay filly Somebeachsomewhere - Good On Top - Art Major)

