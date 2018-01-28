This stallion has 14 colts in 1:48.4 or faster

Captaintreacherous is bred on the same cross as Braebeach, Lot 81 at this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale

The ill-fated Somebeachsomewhere has already produced 14 colts or horses that have won in 1:48.4 or faster, six of them in 1:47.4 or faster. The oldest are only seven-years-old to date. This is a rarity for any harness racing stallion at this stage of his siring career.

Those six colts in 1:47.4 and faster are;

Dr J Hanover ( Western Ideal )1:46.4s - $512,736 (the equal second fastest horse of all time)

Shamballa ( Life Sign ) 1:47.1 - $943,546

Captaintreacherous ( Artsplace ) 1:47.1 - $3,153,541 (Pacer Of The Year as a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old)

Melmerby Beach ( Art Major ) 1:47.3 - $635,125

Huntsville ( Western Hanover ) 1:47.4 - $1,802,162

Sunshine Beach ( Art Major ) 1:47.4f - $977,436

The other 8 colts or horses that have run in 1:48.4 or faster are;

Check Six ( Artsplace ) 1:48.1s - $1,618,572

Lyonssomewhere ( Western Hanover ) 1:48.2 - $601,137

Downbytheseaside ( Allamerican Native ) 1:483f - $2,283,068

Beach Memories ( Western Ideal ) 1:48.3f - $811,584

Ultimate Beachboy ( Bettor's Delight ) 1:48.3f - $495,432

Filibuster Hanover ( Western Hanover ) 1:48.4 - $860,318

Somewhere In LA ( Western Hanover ) 1:48.4f - $1,335,135

Normandy Invasion ( Life Sign ) 1:48.4f - $171,993

In this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on February the 12th there are three outstanding Somebeachsomewhere colts in the Breckon Farms draft. They are;

Lot 81 – Braebeach (bay colt Somebeachsomewhere - Braeside Lady - Artsplace)

Braebeach is bred on the Somebeacsomewhere / Artsplace cross already famous for producing Captaintreacherous 1:47.1 ($3,153,541) and Sunshine Beach 1:47.4f ($977,438) two stallions now at stud, and also Check Six 1:48.1s ($1,618,572). Braebeach is a half brother to the super good multible Group 1 winning and 3-year-old Pacing Filly Of The Year, O'Baby ($391,273).

Lot 106 – Diamondsonthebeach (brown colt Somebeachsomewhere - Dancing Diamonds - Bettor's Delight)

Diamondsonthebeach is bred on the Somebeacsomewhere / Bettor's Delight cross and both stallions are leading sires in the world today. This is the most modern cross on the Planet and is producing great horses such as Waikiki Beach 1:50.6mr ($970,676) and Ultimate Beachboy 1:48.3f ($495,342). Diamondsonthebeach is a half-brother to the Group 2 winning Rock Diamonds ($200,259) and is from the Group 3 winning mare Dancing Diamonds ($343,276).

Lot 136 – Bethells Beach (brown colt Somebeachsomewhere - Gentle Anvil - Christian Cullen)

Bethells Beach is the third and final Somebeachsomewhere colt that Breckon Farms have in this sale. Not only is he a half-brother to three winners he is from Christian Cullen daughter of an Artsplace mare brought into New Zealand for US$300,000. Yes, that is right US$300,000! Gentle Audrey is her name and she has produced eight to race for eight winners to date. The value in this mare Gentle Audrey is her incredible pedigree as she is from the great Niatross race mare Caressable ($1,006,380) and dam of eleven winners.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings

