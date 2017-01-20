Somebeachsomewhere tops money winning sires

It is interesting to note that two of the top three money winning stallions in North America for the 2016 harness racing year are father and son duo Mach Three and Somebeachsomewhere . The other stallion that made the list is of course Bettor's Delight .

This is how they did;

Somebeachsomewhere tops the list with $20,625,147 from 339 starters.

Bettor's Delight was second on the list with $19,392,733 from 514 starters.

Mach Three was third with $14,773,241 from 460 starters.

Mach Three has stood in Canada for his entire breeding career and to make the overall list in third place for money won is a great achievement. There is no doubt that this stallion has gained more and more respect as a Sire as he has got older. His progeny keep getting better and better as they get older. They just keep racing.

His progeny have earned around $150,000,000 world-wide to date, an incredible figure.

Mach Three is the longest serving shuttle stallion in the world with now 13 years shuttling bewteen New Zealand and Canada, an incredible fact especially when the skeptics in the USA originally fought against shuttling because they thought that it would be a bad thing for the stallion himself and our Industries.

Another reason the skeptics had in the early days was the fact that Mach Three retired as a late three-year-old because he twisted a bowel and nearly died as a result. He was in the Ontario Veterinarian Clinic for well over a week and it was touch and go whether he would survive. He had a piece of his Intestine removed. Some skeptics said at the time that he will never survive shuttling as a result.

Well the evidence is there right now to show that all skeptics were wrong in this case.

Somebeachsomewhere has always stood at Hanover Shoe Farms in the USA and has made a huge impact on the breeding scene throughout the world.

Mach Three is a proven sire of sires and besides Somebeachsomewhere he has other sons at stud including the Down Under pair Sir Lincoln and Auckland Reactor whose progeny are about to start racing in Australia and New Zealand as two-year-olds.

Somebeachsomewhere also has some sons at stud including the incredible Captaintreacherous 1:47.1 ($3,148,657) and Sunshine Beach 1:47.4f.

Two exceptional yearlings by Somebeachsomewhere that are in the coming Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February are Lot 36 Fouryouonly and Lot 128 Sea Change.

Lot 36 is out of a brilliant young dual Group winning mare called Onlyforyou. She was the two-year-old filly of the year in 2011/2012 and has earnings of $288,951. This yearling is a colt and it is a first foal from the dam.

Lot 36 – Foryouonly

The other Somebeachsomewhere yearling lot 128 in the sale that caught my eye was the super bred and outstanding looking filly called Sea Change out of the Group 1 Oaks winning and International winning mare Dancingonmoonlight. This filly is a half-sister to five winners including the Group 1 winning mare Miss Moonlight ($213,165).

Lot 128 – Sea Change

These fillies are bred in the purple and should command real respect with the buyers.

