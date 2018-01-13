Somejoy for Barron

On paper it may have looked as if Somejoy was slightly disappointing at her last start when she ran seventh at Winton (at the end of last month), but trainer Clark Barron says after reviewing the mare's performance he was prepared to just walk away from the result.

"It was a very biased track at Winton the other day so I decided to come away from that run and forget about it. If it's wet, it's a different track. On the day anything that did work stopped, and all the favourites got beaten," he said.

That all changed yesterday (Thursday) when Somejoy easily won a heat of the Southern Belle Speed Series at the Northern Southland Trotting Club's meeting at Ascot Park.

Barron took the Somebeachsomewhere mare forward from gate seven and ensured the race was run at a very fast pace. Her winning margin at the end of the 1700 metres mobile event was two lengths. Goodlookin Chick was second and there was another length and a quarter back to Hopes And Dreams in third place. The fourth runner was a further seven and a quarter lengths back.

The winning time of 2-01.5 was only 0.1 of a second outside of the All Comers Track, Mares and Southland record of 2-01.4 jointly held by Betta Go Fernco (2017) and another trained Barron mare Raksdeal (2014). The final 800 metres was run in 56.9 seconds with the last 400 timed in a smart 26.8.



Somejoy beating Goodlookin Chick and Hopes And Dreams - Photo Bruce Stewart.

Barron says Somejoy has got stronger this season and is better equipped to stand up to the rigours of hard racing.

"Last season as a three year old they were running 57 mile rates for 2700 metres and she was running fifth or sixth. She's got a high cruising speed."

Barron said after yesterday's run that he doesn't have any long term plans for the four year old mare other than the Southern Belle Speed Series Final. There are a couple of Group events at Addington for mares at the beginning of next month.

"The main target is the series down here. The Robin Dundee Crown ($14,000 over 1700 metres) on Invercargill Cup Day is another race we'll look at. We'll see how we go in that and then we might look a bit higher. I don't know."

Yesterday's win was Somejoy's fifth in just fourteen starts and it continues the remarkable run of wins Barron has had with mares from this family. However he's reluctant to compare Somejoy with her dam and granddam at this point.

"She's probably got a way to go yet. Her mother (Jumpforjoy) was pretty special and her mother (Joyfulbelle) was very good."

Barron also trained Giftofjoy, an Art Major filly out of Pride N Joy, to win her first race. The three year old was having her third start after finishing second and fourth respectively in her previous two races. She's out of Mach Three mare Pride N Joy who is also out of Joyfulbelle.



Giftofjoy winning in the hands of Blair Orange - Photo Bruce Stewart.

"Very pleasing and once again the family stepped up. It was great to get a win and a mile time. I've got a full brother in the sales."



