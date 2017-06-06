Somesizesomestyle finds Plainridge a perfect fit

Plainville, MA---After two uncharacteristic finishes at Yonkers Raceway, Somesizesomestyle found his best foot and got back to his winning ways on the big track as he was the easiest of winners in the $13,000 Open I pace at Plainridge Park on Monday (June 5).

Somesizesomestyle (Kevin Switzer Jr.) left sharply and led from gate to wire without even the slightest of challenges. After cutting fractions of :26.2, :55 and 1:22.2, the big horse cast a shadow on his foes as Switzer raised the lines to remind him to stay focused and that he did; opening up a quick three-length lead as he cruised to the wire peerless in 1:50.1. The winning time equaled his seasonal mark taken at Dover Downs on April 13.

It was the fourth win of the year for Somesizesomestyle ($8.00) and it raised his 2017 earnings to $43,770 for Steve Finkelstein's Jesmeral Stable. The 6-year-old Somebeachsomewhere horse was purchased privately on April 24 and capably trained to victory this week by the meet's leading conditioner, Monique Cohen.

In the co-featured $12,000 Open II pacing event, My Mind is Made Up (Billy Dobson) briefly yielded the front to Madiba Magic N (Greg Merton) at the quarter but retook and led the rest of the way en route to an easy two-length win in 1:51.1, which was a new lifetime mark.

After splitting time between Plainridge and Yonkers the last two months, My Mind Is Made Up ($5.20) chalked up his first win of the year on the Ridge's fast 5/8th's mile strip for owner Jesmeral Stable and trainer Monique Cohen, giving those connections a sweep of the day's top two events.

Kevin Switzer Jr. put on quite a show driving six winners on the card, including five-straight in races two through six. He also finished second twice and those starts gave him a sparkling .646 UDR for the day.

Switzer smiled for the camera with Armenian Warrior ($2.10, 1:55.1), Kehmmywood ($5.60, 1:52.2), A Sweet Ride ($4.40, 1:51.4), Mercenary ($8.00, 1:54), Not My First Rodeo ($4.80, 1:53.2) and Somesizesomestyle ($8.00, 1:50.1).

Nick Graffam and Greg Merton both had driving doubles and Mike Graffam and Joe Nelson joined Cohen as conditioners with two wins for the day.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Tuesday with post time for the first race set at 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts