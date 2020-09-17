Somethingbeautiful remains undefeated

Anderson, IN -- Somethingbeautiful solidified her divisional dominance in the Hoosier state's 2-year-old pacing filly ranks as she turned in a dazzling 1:52.2 performance to take the co-featured harness racing event of the evening, a split of Indiana Sires Stakes action for two-year-old pacing fillies on Wednesday, September 16 at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. With driver LeWayne Miller in the bike, Somethingbeautiful recorded her sixth consecutive victory and remains undefeated this season.

Leaving from the rail, Somethingbeautiful left just enough to grab a pocket seat behind the pace-setting Something To Me and John DeLong through the opening quarter in :27.4. JK She's Gordjus and Trace Tetrick wanted their turn on the front and got it just before the half in :57.2. JK She's Gordjus continued to call the shots through the three-quarters in 1:25.2 but Somethingbeautiful was winding up to strike. Using a :26.2 final quarter, Somethingbeautiful was able to track down JK She's Gordjus and repel a late sure from Something to Me to get the win by a length.

Dylan Davis trains the daughter of Always A Virgin -Summer N Sand for the ownership partnership of H. Taylor, E. Gold, A. Basen, and R. Lomabardo. With the victory, Somethingbeatiful increased her lifetime bankroll to $104,500.

Somethingbeatiful

In the first division of the stakes action for two-year-old pacing fillies, GD Rockin Kay turned in a sharp front-running effort to score a 1:52.4 victory. With Trace Tetrick in the bike, GD Rockin Kay made her game-winning move down the backside and was a two length winner. With the win, GD Rockin Kay established a new lifetime best and recorded her third win of the season from seven starts.

Trained by Erv Miller, the daughter of Rockin Image --Kayla's Dream now has a lifetime record of 7-3-1-1. GD Rockin Kay is owned in partnership by Engel Stable of Ill, L. Willinger, Hen-Shaut Stb, and G. Golemes and has amassed $37,825 in lifetime purse earnings.

GD Rockin Kay

Two $32,500 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the three-year-old trotting fillies were also featured on the evening's 14-race card. May Baby and James Yoder continued their winning ways and captured the fastest division in 1:52.3. Yoder moved May Baby to the lead down the backside and she trotted strong to the wire to finish five lengths to the good. With the victory, May Baby equaled her lifetime best and recorded her fifth win from eight starts this season. Owned by Cheyenne Yoder and trained by James Yoder, the daughter of Guccio --Free Wheeling now sports a lifetime bankroll of $324,115.

Swan Bomb and Ricky Macomber Jr. provided the lone upset of the evening as they pulled the slight 6-1 upset in the final division for three-year-old trotting fillies. With a final time of 1:55.3, Swan Bomb took advantage of a second-over trip to get the win by a length. Trained by Jamie Macomber and owned by Dreamville Stable, the daughter of Swan For All --Tilly Bomb has now won four of 12 seasonal starts.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, September 17. The evening's 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff | Race Marketing Manager and Commentator