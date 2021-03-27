Somewhere North perfect in Blizzard

Somewhere North extended her harness racing win streak to four and completed her Blizzard Pacing Series campaign undefeated as she won the $40,400 final at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday, Mar. 26.

Driver Bob McClure urged her off the car to take the lead into the first bend. She settled there and set fractions of 28.1, 56.3, and 1:25.2 against little opposition. First-up Filter Hanover (Jody Jamieson) and Big Myrtle (Louis-Philippe Roy) took their best shots at the head of the lane, but the race was over at the seven-eighths.

Somewhere North increased her cushion throughout the stretch and cruised to a three-and-one-quarter-length 1:54.1 stakes victory. Patricia Mae (Jonathan Drury) passed foes late for second, and Filter Hanover held on for show after a tiring trip.

SOMEWHERE NORTH REPLAY

Somewhere North continued her superb four-year-old season, making her 2021 record four-from-five and her career tally eight-from-10. The Meg Crone-trained daughter of Somebeachsomewhere has earned just shy of $75,000 for owner and breeder Pinske Stables of Plato.

In the Snowshoe Pacing Series final, Bettors Donttell rebounded after a second-leg loss to win the $40,600 conclusion.

He made the lead going to the quarter in 27.2 for driver Mike Saftic , but rival Major Makover (Louis-Philippe Roy) quickly became unsatisfied with the four-hole and brushed to the top. Major Makover showed the way to the half in 56.4 and three-quarters in 1:25.4 as Modern Rock provided pressure from first-over and Bettors Donttell sat patiently in the pocket.

The persistent Modern Rock, who was outside for more than half of the mile, kept Bettors Donttell trapped on the rail for much of the stretch drive. The former conceded around the eighth pole, allowing Saftic a sliver of daylight which he quickly pounced upon.

With newfound room, Bettors Donttell unleashed his remaining pace and dispatched Major Makover to win by three quarters of a length in 1:55.2. Dragon Roars Again (Chris Christoforou) flew from the backfield to nab second, and Hes Swift (Sylvain Filion) landed the show spot with a similar late move. The winner paid $9.20.

BETTORS DONTTELL REPLAY

Bettors Donttell is now four-for-12 lifetime with more than $50,000 in earnings. Jean Guy Belliveau trains the sophomore Bettors Delight gelding for owner and breeder Troy Mark of Simcoe. The horse won the first leg and finished third in the second.

So Much More, the 2020 Older Pacing Mare O'Brien Award winner, reasserted herself top distaffer on the Canadian circuit as she took the $30,000 Mares' Preferred on the card after losing four to start the year. Driver James MacDonald positioned her well back in fourth from an early pace duel that created a 26.4 opening quarter. Major League N (Ed Hensley) acquired front-end control prior to the half in 55.4.

So Much More, the 3/5 favourite, took the first-over plunge and advanced to second going by three-quarters in 1:23.4. She got by the leader with relative ease, kicked away to a three-length advantage, and survived a late rush from fellow Down Under-bred Major Occasion A (Bob McClure) to win by three quarters of a length in 1:52.2.

SO MUCH MORE REPLAY

Major Occasion A went from last to second, and Ivana Flybye (Jamieson) was third.

So Much More's win was her first of the year and 32nd lifetime from 69 starts. She has raked in more than $580,000. Don Beatson of Granton co-owns and trains the five-year-old Big Jim mare for partners Ken Beatson of Palgrave and Cole England of Exeter.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will return on Saturday, Mar. 27 to host 11 races kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT.