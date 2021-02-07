Son Of Patrick makes it three in a row

Highly promising harness racing three-year-old trotter Son Of Patrick by Father Patrick , made it four wins from nine starts, last three wins in a row, when winning at Cambridge on Friday. Son Of Patrick is from the first crop Down Under of the hot trotting sire Father Patrick.

With just 28 live foals that are three-year-olds in New Zealand, Father Patrick is of to a flying start as a sire having now sired five winners todate. They including recent winners the Have No Fear, Desbois and La Reina Del Sir.

In 2020, Father Patrick reached new milestones with millionaire and Breeders Crown winner Amigo Volo ($1,644,781) plus the debut syndication of the highly touted Greenshoe 1:49.4 ($1,387,376) who was syndicated for huge money and now stands at Hanover Shoe Farm for a service fee of $25,000.

Greenshoe’s star studded full books continue to flatter Father Patrick as well as the emergence of top three-year-old fillies Crucial, Panem, and Sister Sledge.

Father Patrick ended the year ranked #2 in overall earnings by 3 year olds, behind only Muscle Hill as well as #2 by average earnings per starter.

Father Patrick's first North American crop has stunning statistics with 44 foals born (for 26 winners) with average earnings of over $106,000 per foal born.

Adam Bowden of Diamond Creek Farm who stands Father Patrick says "We believe in the quality of his foal crops of 2020 and 2021. The stage is set for even more champion sons and daughters. His best-bred crop are due to foal in 2021 and I am personally confident in Father Patrick and what he has in the pipeline."

Remember at last years sale at Lexington, Father Patrick sired the world record price for a Standardbred yearling at $1,1,00,000 for the full brother to harness racing trotting star Greenshoe, Hip No. 44 Maverick, shattered the record book Lexington Selected Yearling Sale.

Breckon Farms have three yearlings by Father Patrick that are selling a the New Zealand National Standardbred Sale at Karaka on the 14th of February.

They have two fillies and one colt in this sale.

Lot 52 Lady Larni

Lady Larni is from winning half-sister to Group winners High Gait and Twentyten. Lady Larni is a bay filly by the dual world champion and dual Breeders Crown winner Father Patrick, the sire of the quinella pair in last year’s Australian Breeders Crown 2YO Fillies Final.

She’s the second foal of the Angus Hall mare Alannah Hall, a Melton winning half-sister to the outstanding young trotters High Gait, winner of the Sires’ Stakes and Breeders Crown 2YO Finals and the Victoria Oaks, Twentyten, winner of the Sires’ Stakes 3YO Final, Breeders Crown 3YO and 4YO Finals and NSW Derby, Regal Love, a placegetter in four Group 1’s, and the NZ Oaks runner-up Girls On Film.

Lot 56 Kiss My Pixel

Kiss My Pixel is from the family of The Almighty Johnson and Frozen Funds. She is a brown filly by the world champion and USA 2YO and 3YO Colt Trotter of the Year Father Patrick, sire of 2019 USA Trotter of the Year Greenshoe and the Australasian Breeders Crown 2YO champion Sangreal.

She’s from the Muscles Yankee mare Broadband, a half-sister to the Victorian winners Silicon Valley and Petite Love and the NZ Group 3 placegetter Cyberspace.

Her dam is a sister to the NSW Oaks winner Frozen Funds, the dam of the $100,000 winner Maximiser, and a half-sister to the National Trot placegetter The Almighty Johnson, the Menangle winner Yogi Johnson and the Melton winner Jimbo Johnson.

The filly boasts a 3x4 cross to Valley Victory, the sire of Muscles Yankee and the grandsire of Muscle Hill

Lot 71 Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze is a colt with a 3x4 cross to Valley Victory, the sire of Muscles Yankee. He is a bay colt by USA 2YO and 3YO Trotter of the Year and dual world champion Father Patrick, the sire of the Australian Breeders Crown 2YO winner Sangreal.

He’s out of the Group 3 placegetter the Muscles Yankee mare Cyberspace, a half-sister to the 1:58 Victorian winner Silicon Valley.

His third dam the 3YO Trotter of the Year Inda Bank left seven winners including the Group 1 placegetter The Almighty Johnson and the NSW Oaks winner Frozen Funds, the dam of the $100,000 earner Maximiser.

Harnesslink Media