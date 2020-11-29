Son of Bold Eagle wins Solvalla Grand Prix

November 27, 2020 - Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman- Muscles Yankee ) converted a three wide surge to a narrow harness racing victory in tonight’s Solvalla Grand Prix (300,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart, four year olds) clocked in 1.11.6kr.

Magnus A. Djuse teamed the 10/1 odds winner for trainer Jerry Riordan and owners Team Snyder and Aetos Dios AB.

He won for the 11th time in 26 career appearances now for 7,222,374SEK earned.

He has five victories in 10 starts this year.

The 1.9/1 favorite Ecurie D (4m Infinitif -To Soon- Muscles Yankee ) held second after a long death seat journey with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Frode Hamre.

This one is now 14 for 17 lifetime.

6.2/1 odds Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici- Orlando Vici ) set the face and yielded back to third in the lane with trainer Robert Bergh aboard.

Aetos Kronos

mid-stretch

final bend

Replay https://youtu.be/IJB2DIRg6ss

ATG, Solvalla files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks



