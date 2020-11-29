Day At The Track

Son of Bold Eagle wins Solvalla Grand Prix

05:27 AM 29 Nov 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Aetos Kronos Team
Aetos Kronos Team
ATG Photo

November 27, 2020 - Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) converted a three wide surge to a narrow harness racing victory in tonight’s Solvalla Grand Prix (300,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart, four year olds) clocked in 1.11.6kr.

Magnus A. Djuse teamed the 10/1 odds winner for trainer Jerry Riordan and owners Team Snyder and Aetos Dios AB.

He won for the 11th time in 26 career appearances now for 7,222,374SEK earned.

He has five victories in 10 starts this year.

The 1.9/1 favorite Ecurie D (4m Infinitif-To Soon-Muscles Yankee) held second after a long death seat journey with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Frode Hamre.

This one is now 14 for 17 lifetime.

6.2/1 odds Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa-La Vici-Orlando Vici) set the face and yielded back to third in the lane with trainer Robert Bergh aboard.

Aetos Kronos

mid-stretch

final bend

Replay https://youtu.be/IJB2DIRg6ss

ATG, Solvalla files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks


 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Update on Cattlewash standing at Walnridge
29-Nov-2020 04:11 AM NZDT
Team Tritton makes American stakes debut
29-Nov-2020 04:11 AM NZDT
Pick-5 picks at Batavia Downs
29-Nov-2020 03:11 AM NZDT
Deltasun A upsets in feature
28-Nov-2020 19:11 PM NZDT
Miss You N wins sixth straight
28-Nov-2020 14:11 PM NZDT
Classclimbers impressive in Philly features
28-Nov-2020 13:11 PM NZDT
John "The Greek" Sikaras in first career win
28-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News