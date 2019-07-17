Top son of Cantab Hall in the flesh Down Under

Melander bought Volstead as a yearling because of his great conformation and excellent pedigree

Haras des Trotteurs are delighted to announce that Swedish Group 1-winning stallion Volstead , who went 1.51.5 on a 1000m track, will stand the coming harness racing season at Cardigan (Ballarat) and will be available to both New Zealand and Australian breeders.

This will make the beautifully American-bred stallion the first son of Cantab Hall to be available as a chilled semen option in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cantab Hall has become an outstanding sire of sires with with his sons Father Patrick , Explosive Matter and Uncle Peter all in the top 10 of 3YOs US sires this season

An outstanding competitor in Sweden’s elite gold division Volstead raced out of the top Swedish barn of Stefan Melander and won 5.87M SEK from 23 of his 72 race starts including the Group 1 King’s Cup and the prestigious Sweden Cup, or Little Elitlopp, in 2015.

Volstead

Sweden Cup

He qualified for the Elitloppet the following year where he just missed out on the final (won by his stablemate Nuncio ) and was also an unlucky second to Nuncio in the Group 1 Swedish Sprint Masters, after sitting parked the whole race, getting to the front in the shadows of the post only for his stablemate to come off his back and nab him on the line.

Volstead and Johnny Takter

“ Volstead was very fast from the beginning when we started training him and was a very very strong horse.” said his Swedish owner-trainer Stefan Melander.

“ Volstead could race on the outside the whole race. If it was a distance race or a mile race, it didn't matter and he could still win racing outside the entire race.

Melander bought Volstead as a yearling because of his great conformation and excellent pedigree (by Cantab Hall from a Yankee Glide mare) with a tremendous number of stakes winners and race horses he said.

‘I have retained breedings to breed my own mares in USA as I can see Volstead within the next five years becoming highly successful and one of the top trotting Stallions in the world,” said Melander.

Volstead will stand for $A5500 (gst inclusive) and $NZ5000 + gst at Haras des Trotteurs in Cardigan, Victoria, alongside successful group winning French stallion Used To Me .

Both stallions will be available in chilled semen form in Australia and New Zealand.

Multi-mare discounts are available, with a special single mare discount available for Volstead for VSTA and NZSBA members.

In Australia contact;

Karen Starr

karen@harasdestrotteurs.com.au

M: +61 459 342 525

​

In New Zealand contact;

Dave Sanders

dave@harasdestrotteurs.com.au

M: +64 212 452 584