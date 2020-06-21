Son of He's Watching in career best 1:49.3

MILTON, June 20, 2020 - Pepsi North America Cup eligible Tattoo Artist delivered another harness racing statement victory on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park , stopping the clock in a career-best 1:49.3

The Dr. Ian Moore trainee followed up his six-length, 1:50 score from a week ago with another successful front-end mission for driver Bob McClure in Saturday's eighth-race, a Non-Winners of 7 or $125,000 event.

Tattoo Artist blasted out from post-five to post a :26.3 opening-quarter, while Legion Seelster was caught on his outside. Tattoo Artist and McClure weren't releasing Legion Seelster and kept the foot on the gas to post a wild :53.1 half.

After putting away his rival, Tattoo Artist stormed by three-quarters in 1:21.2 and stretched out his lead in the lane to win by 3 lengths in 1:49.3.

A son of Hes Watching , Tattoo Artist was last year's Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final champion. The Moore trainee is now two for three this season and seven for 11 overall. His latest victory brings him to $266,325 in career earnings for owners Frank Cannon and Let It Ride Stables Inc.

Another notable Cup eligible to race was Beaumond Hanover. The Jack Darling trainee finished third in a Non-Winners of 3 or $50,000 event, finishing just within a length of a 1:50.4 winner.

A son of Sportswriter , Beaumond Hanover turned heads with a 1:49.4 victory in his season debut on June 8. His third-place finish was just his second loss in seven career starts.

The first Ontario Sires Stakes Gold leg of the season will take place on July 4 at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Saturday night was originally scheduled to be the Pepsi North America Cup card. This year's event has been pushed back to Saturday, August 29.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie