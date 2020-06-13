Sophomore fillies featured

The Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) started off with a bang Friday night, June 12 as McMarkle Sparkle and harness racing driver Brett Miller cruised to a new Scioto Downs track record clocking of 1:50.1 for 3-year-old pacing fillies in the first of two $50,000 contests for state-bred sophomore pacing fillies.

Leaving the gate at odds of 7-5 McMarkle Sparkle overtook the leading 3-2 Beautiful Beach (Aaron Merriman), who began tiring quickly at the 1:22.4 three-quarter marker, leaving 15-1 rival Artful Dancer (Danny Noble) in a cloud of dust as she scored her first victory of the seaon. Penpaperpaige (Tyler Smith) got up for third as the 4-1 choice. Trained by Jim Arledge, Jr. for owners-breeders Laura L. and Paul R. Baker, the brown McArdle filly now has $138,826 in career earnings.

PJ's Legacy, who captured the $75,000 Consolation for 2-year-old pacing fillies in 2019, swept to a 1:52 front-stepping triumph in the second OSS pacing dvision for driver Ryan Stahl as the 2-5 choice. Trained by Brian Brown for Brown, Hutchinson, Ridder and Kantrowitz, the bay daughter by Big Bad John bested a fast-closing 2-1 Ellagator (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a head, with 10-1 longshot Hoochie Girl (Kayne Kauffman) getting up for third. Bred by Kentuckian Walter Fister, PJ's Legacy now has $153,170 in her bankroll.

PJ's Legacy

Kikimora, the 8-5 favorite, continued her winning ways by taking the first of three $40,000 OSS trotting events in 1:54.1, scoring for driver Aaron Merriman by three-quarters of a length over 3-5 A Fancy Face (Chris Page). Trained by co-owner Chris Beaver for co-owner/breeder Sandra Burnett, the daughter of Triumphant Caviar , out of the Chip Chip Hooray mare Nessa Rose, captured the $300,000 Championship for 2-year-old filly trotters last season and now has $231,516 in her career coffers. Lima Gold (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) picked up third-place money at odds of 9-1.

Kikimora

Guinevere Hall was much the best, capturing the second trotting division in 1:55 and racing on the front end nearly every step of the way with Peter Wrenn driving for his wife, trainer Melanie Wrenn. The daughter of Cash Hall , who was bred by Alan J. Leavitt of Kentucky, picked up her fourth career win in her 2020 debut as the 6-5 choice. Uncle Peters Love (Brett Miller) was second at 2-1, with 14-1 Compass Rose DC third for Trace Tetrick. Guinevere Hall now has $151,181 in her lifetime bankroll.

Guinevere Hall

Globetrotting, who was making her seasonal debut for trainer Jason McGinnis and Thestableglobetrotting, did not disappoint her backers as the 4-5 favorite, using front-end tactics to emerge triumphant in 1:55.1. Trace Tetrick was in the sulky behind the big brown duaghter of Manofmanymissions , who was bred by Steiner Stock Farm, as she picked up her fifth career victory and upped her career earnings to $171,582. Tootie (Brett Miller) was second at 3-1 with 5-1 Hometown Honey (Tyler Smith) notching third-place honors.

Globetrotting

Three-year-old fillies will battle in OSS Leg 2 on June 27 at Northfield Park. Foals are eligible to the rich Ohio Sires Stakes program based on their breeding, as their sire must be registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission (OSRC) during year of conception.

Kimberly Rinker