Sophomore pacers battle in Ohio Sires Stakes

Drunk On Your Love and driver Dan Noble will be looking to capture Leg 2 of Ohio Sires Stakes action on June 10 at Scioto Downs

Seven $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) divisions for harness racing 3-year-old fillies and colts will be contested this weekend at Scioto Downs, in Leg 2 of the series for Ohio-bred eligibles of this age and gait. Post time both Friday (June 9) and Saturday (June 10) is 6:30 pm, ET.

Four divisions of fillies--with 31 entries--go postward in Races 1, 2, 3 and 10 on Friday night, while a trio of events for colts--with ten contestants each in Races 2, 3 and 5--are slated for Saturday night.

Returning for round two action are Leg 1 distaff winners Official Kisser, Bourbon And Barley, Pistol Packin Mama and Rose Run Skyler, while Leg 1 victors Lightning Onmyfeet, Heracer, Drunk On Your Love and McRaven vie in the colt events.

To be eligible for participation in the lucrative Ohio Sires Stakes program, a horse must be sired by an Ohio stallion standing in the Buckeye State who was registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission during the year the horse was foaled.

The stallion Big Bad John is represented in this weekend's OSS events by 14 foals--nine colts and five fillies, while McArdle has nine of his progeny competing--eight colts and a lone filly. The stallion Art Official is represented by three colts and five fillies, with two sons and four daughters of the stallion The Panderosa sparing in OSS tests. Charley Barley has five OSS sophomores going postward--one colt and three fillies.

Stallions Woodstock and Art's Chip each have two colts and one filly battling, while Manhardt and World of Rocknroll have two foals each in OSS competition. The stallions Cheyenne Rei , Feelin Friskie , I'm Gorgeous , No Pan Intended and Santana Blue Chip are all represented by one filly each.

The 30 colts in their three OSS divisions on Saturday night have $1,790,892 in combined earnings; while the 31 fillies in their four OSS divisions on Friday night have a combined total of $1,777,579.

Among the colts, Carl Atley's Scotch McEwan is the richest, with $221,437 in his lifetime bankroll, while McThriller has $135,522 and Drunk On Your Love, a son of Foreclosure N , has $103,500.

The Charley Barley filly Berazzled is tops among the OSS fillies, with $203,465 in career earnings, with Bourbon And Barley owning $129,910. Other $100,000+ earners include: Type A Grey ($116,247); Zoe Ellasen ($116,083); and Bye Bye Felicia ($110,809).

Among the conditioners of these OSS tests, Brian Brown will harness seven (three fillies and four colts), while Ron Burke sends out five (two fillies and three colts). Trainers who have two OSS contestants this weekend include: Kent Sherman, Tyler George, Ron Potter, Mike Roth, Virgil Morgan, Jr., Jim Dailey and Rich Gilloch.

Breeders Liza Ezzo and Marion Beachy are represented by fillies Bourbon And Barley, Barley Hall, Barley Nation and Berazzled and the colt Barley Up. Spring Haven Farm has bred four of the OSS youngsters, while Knox Services is listed as the breeder on two.