Sophomore pacing colts battle in Stakes action

ANDERSON, Ind.-July 26, 2019 - Continuing a week of Indiana Sires Stakes action, it was the three-year-old pacing colts & geldings turn in the harness racing spotlight and they took center stage at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, July 26. Two $50,500 divisions were the featured attraction on the evening's 12 -race card and both divisions provided for exciting performances with victories from Rockie Got Framed and Shamwow.

The first division had all eyes on Little Rocket Man and Trace Tetrick as they were going for their third straight stakes victory. When the wings of the gate opened, Egomania with John De Long went straight for the lead from the outside post nine while Rockin Medicine with Peter Wrenn settled in second from the rail. Egomania led the field through middle fractions of :26:2 and :54:3 while Little Rocket Man moved up to second to challenge the leader.

Egomania held onto his lead through the third quarter in 1:22:1, while Tellmeaboutit with LeWayne Miller were applying pressure first-over with Rockie Got Framed and Ricky Macomber Jr. poised to strike from second over. Tellmeaboutit was able to wear down Egomania but his biggest threat was still behind him.

Utilizing a :27:0 closing quarter, Rockie Got Framed powered home to get the win and stop the timer in 1:49.4. Tellmeaboutit was second and Thuban with Ross Leonard rallied for third.

"We've taken our time with him," trainer Jamie Macomber noted in the winner's circle. "I'm teaching him to be patient and how to manage his speed. He's so hard on himself, so I've found it's good for him mentally to take a couple of weeks between races."

Rockie Got Framed paid $11.80 to win at the betting windows. The son of Rockin Image -Carousel Frame now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $112,356 for owners Rocco Ruffolo and Eleven Star Stables.

Rounding out the stakes action, morning line and post time favorite Shamwow made his stakes debut a winning one for trainer Melissa Essig. Once the race began, Feherty and Peter Wrenn took command with Jagger Rocks and Sam Widger waiting in the pocket. Jagger Rocks wanted his turn on the front and pressed on to the lead through the opening quarter in :26:4 to get ahead of Feherty. The leaders remained in their positions through the half in :54:4.

Once the field hit the third quarter in 1:22:0, Shamwow and LeWayne Miller were on the attack first-over and ranged up in third. In heart-charging final quarter in :27:0, Shamwow powered home a winner to stick a nose in front of Jagger Rocks while Pure Rock with Trace Tetrick utilized a ground saving trip to get up for third. Shamwow hit the wire in 1:49:4, establishing a new lifetime best, and paid $3.60 to win for his betting backers.

Unraced as a two-year-old, the son of Always A Virgin -Bolero Takara is owned by Cornerstone Stock Farm and now holds a lifetime bankroll of $37,000. Shamwow recorded his third lifetime victory from four trips behind the gate.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Saturday, July 27 with two $48,000 divisions for the three-year-old pacing fillies. The evening's 12 race card will also feature a $20,000 Open Trot. Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

