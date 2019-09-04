Sophomore trotting geldings upset

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 3, 2019-It was a night for longshots and inquiries on Tuesday, September 3 at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as the evening's harness racing card was highlighted by two $64,500 divisions for the two-year-old trotting colts & geldings in round four of Indiana Sires Stakes Action. Early in the card brought an upset over a heavy favorite from Emma Town Bud while later fans saw After All Paul turn in a determined effort and overcome one of the many inquiries of the night.

The first upset brought Emma Town Bud to the winner's circle for the second time this year. The Byron Hooley trainee was able to find the wire first through some rough traffic and established a new lifetime mark of 1:57:1. The victory was the two-year-old colt's first lifetime stakes win.

When the gate opened, Michael Oosting sent 16-1 Emma Town Bud to the front of the pack with heavy favorite Tj's Top Pick with Trace Tetrick following closely in second. Emma Town Bud held off the challenger through an opening quarter of :29:0, but Tj's Top Pick was poised to attack and made a move for the lead at the half in :58:4.

Just after the half, Tj's Top Pick made an uncharacteristic break and opened up the race to the rest of the field. At the three quarter clocking in 1:29:1, Emma Town Bud reclaimed his spot as the leader with a fast-charging Swan In Motion and Ricky Macomber Jr. The trotters were matching strides down the stretch, but Emma Town Bud held his lead and reached the wire first, paying $34.00 for the upset. Swan InMotion held on for second, while J-S Jasper rallied for third. Due to interference in the stretch, J-S Jasper was placed seventh and in turn, Maple Grove Grady was placed third.

"I didn't expect the favorite to make a break, but thankfully my horse kept trotting strong," driver Michael Oosting noted in the winner's circle. "The wind helped, along with the fact that he can race from just about anywhere."

Emma Town Bud, the son of Big Stick Lindy-Centerfold Lady, was bred by Mervin Lehman. The Byron Hooley Trainee has now won two of eight lifetime starts and sports a lifetime bankroll of $75,690.

The upset trend continued with a win from 14-1 After All Paul and trainer, driver Doug Rideout, who survived after the leader was taken down due to a pylon violation. Not to be discounted, though, After All Paul provided an impressive performance going gate to wire in a maiden-breaking victory where he established a new lifetime mark of 1:56:3.

R Fromoutacherry with Andy Shetler grabbed the lead as soon as the race began while Anchors Away with Trace Tetrick tracked the leader down in second. The field remained in straight formation through an opening split of :28:3. At the half in :58:1, Anchors Away made a move for the lead and held it through the third quarter in 1:27:4.

The stretch proved to be a cavalry charge, as the field began to close in. R Fromoutacherry regained his lead while After All Paul began to rally on the leader. R Fromoutacherry crossed the wire first, ahead by only a neck, with After All Paul in second. However, after the judges reviewed the race, R Fromoutacherry raced inside the pylons and incidentally was placed second. After All Paul claimed the first spot, paying $31.80 to win with R Fromoutcherry in second and Brigotto with Sam Widger using a ground-saving trip for third.

After All Paul now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $48,354 for owners Julie Rideout, Pete Schmucker Jr and Glider Stables. The son of Swan For All-After Jesse was bred by Bobby Brower and the Mystical Marker Farms.

After no winners in Tuesday's Hoosier High 5, Wednesday will feature a $25,000 guaranteed Hoosier High 5 in race 12. The pool will be kick-started with $7,818.68 in carryover money. Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Thursday, September 5 with a12-race card featuring two divisions for the three-year-old trotting colts & geldings. Thursday's card will also feature the weekly $10,000 guaranteed Pick 4 in races 3-6 and a $10,000 guaranteed Hoosier High 5 in race 12.

With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

