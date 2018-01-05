Sorbet wins €90,000 Prix Hersilie at Vincennes

January 4, 2018 - Today’s Gr. III Prix Hersilie (purse €90,000, 2100 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.12.3kr timed 3/2 odds Sorbet (7m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound) driven by Bjorn Goop for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden. 5.9/1 Comtesse du Chene (6f Quaker Jet -Imperiale du Chene) with Franck Nivard up for Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj. 26/1 Cathy A Quira (6f Password -Quira des Jacquets) was third for Romain Derieux ahead of Classic Way and Diamond.

Today’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix de Liginieres (purse €46,000, 250 meters, 15 starters) and the 1.15.2kr timed winner was 59/1 Deese Noire (5f Neoh Jiel -Obelie) handled by Anthony Barrier for Bernard Desmontils, the breeder/owner/trainer. 9/1 Daelia de Vandel (5f Ready Cash -Maelia de Vandel) was second for Cedrik Megissier, also trainer for Ecurie La Tour de Vandel. 19/1 Donostia de Lou (5f Real de Lou -Ruanita de Lou) was third for trainer/driver Anthony Dollion. 115/1 Darla Viili and 3.8/1 Daisy Team (5f Timoko -Daisy Chain) completed the top five. There were no exact order winning tickets. Replay here.

The Prix de Coucy-le-Chateau (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, nine starters, four year old mares) went to 15/1 Effigie Madrik (4f Un Mec d’Heripre -Fidjidu Buisson) driven by Leo Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie Augustin-Normand. 11/1 Eternelle Delo (4f Saxo de Vandel -Princesse Royale) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and 8.2/1 Extra Cadette (4f Offshore Dream -Ma Cadette) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1.15kr.

