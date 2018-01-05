Day At The Track

Sorbet wins €90,000 Prix Hersilie at Vincennes

07:52 AM 05 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sorbet
Sorbet

January 4, 2018 - Today’s Gr. III Prix Hersilie (purse €90,000, 2100 meters, 12 starters) went to 1.12.3kr timed 3/2 odds Sorbet (7m Super Photo Kosmos-Altar Bound) driven by Bjorn Goop for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden. 5.9/1 Comtesse du Chene (6f Quaker Jet-Imperiale du Chene) with Franck Nivard up for Julien LeMer and owner Claude Guedj. 26/1 Cathy A Quira (6f Password-Quira des Jacquets) was third for Romain Derieux ahead of Classic Way and Diamond.

Today’s Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix de Liginieres (purse €46,000, 250 meters, 15 starters) and the 1.15.2kr timed winner was 59/1 Deese Noire (5f Neoh Jiel-Obelie) handled by Anthony Barrier for Bernard Desmontils, the breeder/owner/trainer. 9/1 Daelia de Vandel (5f Ready Cash-Maelia de Vandel) was second for Cedrik Megissier, also trainer for Ecurie La Tour de Vandel. 19/1 Donostia de Lou (5f Real de Lou-Ruanita de Lou) was third for trainer/driver Anthony Dollion. 115/1 Darla Viili and 3.8/1 Daisy Team (5f Timoko-Daisy Chain) completed the top five. There were no exact order winning tickets. Replay here.

The Prix de Coucy-le-Chateau (purse €70,000, 2850 meters, nine starters, four year old mares) went to 15/1 Effigie Madrik (4f Un Mec d’Heripre-Fidjidu Buisson) driven by Leo Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie Augustin-Normand. 11/1 Eternelle Delo (4f Saxo de Vandel-Princesse Royale) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and 8.2/1 Extra Cadette (4f Offshore Dream-Ma Cadette) was third for Eric Raffin. Race time was 1.15kr.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dover Downs Extra - January 4th
05-Jan-2018 12:01 PM NZDT
Win machine Barn Girl does it again
05-Jan-2018 12:01 PM NZDT
Meadowlands Harness Live
05-Jan-2018 08:01 AM NZDT
Meadowlands to host Chili Cookoff
05-Jan-2018 08:01 AM NZDT
Shelly Goudreau, Robert Gordon finals on tap
05-Jan-2018 08:01 AM NZDT
Hollywood Dayton ends with huge gains
05-Jan-2018 08:01 AM NZDT
Skyway Priss, Prairie Fortune cool rivals
05-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News