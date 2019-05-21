Sorbet earns an Elitloppet start

Sorbet (8m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound-Supergill) impressively won Saturday’s H.K.H. Prins Daniels at Gavle (500,000SEK to the winner, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for Stall Zet and trainer Daniel Reden.

Sorbet won for the 14 th time in 48 career harness racing starts now for life earnings of 5,551,026SEK. MIndyourvalue WF (6g Hovding Lavec ) rallied for second handled by trainer Robert Bergh.

Ringostarr Treb (9m Classic Photo ) raced throughout in the pocket and was blocked from emerging in the lane.

Wim Paal teamed Ringo, the 2018 Elitloppet winner, for trainer Jerry Riordan and he looked fit and full of trot. The winner, Sorbet (pictured), earned an Elitloppet start with this victory.

Thomas H. Hicks




