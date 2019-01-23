Soumillon superior in the sulky

Champion jockey Christophe Soumillon issued another reminder of his natural talents as a horseman by winning a harness racing race in France on Sunday.

Soumillon edged closer to becoming the most successful jockey in French history after winning his 10th Golden Whip ('Cravache d'Or) last month, ahead of Pierre-Charles Boudot.

And the 37-year-old maintained his superiority on the shell grit, steering six-year-old mare Dignite to win a trot race over 2150 metres at Cagnes-Sur-Mer.

The trotting event was restricted to drivers who hold a training or riding licence by France Galop. And thus Soumillon once again shaded Boudot, and also early 2019 French premiership leader Maxime Guyon, as both their horses galloped and were disqualified.

Both Boudot and Guyon were having just their second drive under race conditions. Boudot's first drive came in the corresponding race in 2016, finishing sixth, while Guyon jumped into the cart for the first time since April 14, 1996.

Soumillon is more experienced driving trotters compared to Boudot and Guyon. Whilst his last drive came at Vincennes in June 2010, Soumillon has driven in 32 races for seven wins and has unsuccessfully ridden in four montes (saddle trot races).

The Belgian-born rider has also experienced success as a jumps jockey, contesting four races since 2010. He's had three rides in Group 1 hurdling races at Auteuil, the home of French jumps racing, during that period for two wins.

Cagnes-Sur-Mer is the home of French racing, both gallops and harness, through January. The Côte d'Azur racetrack hosts 13 gallops meetings and 10 harness meetings during the month.

By Carl Di Iorio

Reprinted with permission of the racing.com site