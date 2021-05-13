Day At The Track

Sound Idea solid at Yonkers

03:30 PM 13 May 2021 NZST
Brent Holland, harness racing
Feature winning driver Brent Holland
Mike Lizzi Photo
Sound Idea was steady on the front end at Yonkers Raceway on Wednesday night, leading from start to finish in the conditioned harness racing feature pace.
 
Sound Idea set out for the lead and her third straight victory as the starting car pulled away. Her post five positioning forced her wide, but she acquired front end control midway through the first turn for driver Brent Holland without much difficulty. Holland rated his charge to fractions of :28.2, :58, and 1:25.4 while maintaining an uncontested advantage.
 
Somebeachsomefra (George Brennan) lurked in the pocket throughout and gained in the stretch, but Sound Idea got to the line a length clear to score in 1:54.2. Somebeachsomefra was second, and P L Nelly (Daniel Dube) closed for show. A $2 win ticket returned $7.10.
 
SOUND IDEA REPLAY
 
 
Sound Idea has now visited the winner's circle after her past three starts and won 8 from 38 overall. The four-year-old Mach Three mare has earned more than $240,000 for East End Standardbreds of Hampton Bays. Co-breeder John Balzer trains the horse.
 
Yonkers Raceway will be back on Thursday, May 13 with ten races starting at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
