Sound Idea tenacious in top condition

A resilient Sound Idea repelled two attacks in the stretch to win the harness racing feature pace on Wednesday at a rainy Yonkers Raceway .

George Brennan sent the four-year-old mare directly to the lead from post five, clearing midway through the first turn, and took the field through :28.1 and :58.1 opening splits. Galleria Gal (Scott Zeron) left the four-hole going toward the half and made steady inroads on the leader, reaching Sound Idea's hindquarters as she passed three-quarters in 1:26.1.

Galleria Gal drew level with Sound Idea as the field angled into the final turn, and the pair battled through the downpour to the finish. Rose Run Victoria (Jordan Stratton) made herself heard as they approached the line, but Sound Idea found the wire in time to score by a nose in 1:54.3.

Galleria Gal was a game second, and Rose Run Victoria closed well but ultimately finished third. The winner paid $7.20.

Sound Idea's tight victory was her seventh in 36 career appearances. The daughter of Mach Three has earned more than $230,000 for the ownership group of John and Thomas Balzer of Hampton Bays and Donald and Lisa Kayser of East Moriches. Balzer is the conditioner.

The rain did not prevent Brennan from catching fire - he won four of the night's nine dashes. He is currently second in the Yonkers driver standings with 95 wins to Stratton's 99.

Yonkers Raceway will be back on Thursday night with a 10-race program beginning at 7:15 p.m. EDT.