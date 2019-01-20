12 millionaires - Southern Bred Southern Reared

Southern Bred Southern Reared - Young Quinn made 133 starts for 59 wins and 36 placings for NZ$752,587 in stake money in the 1970s.

For decades Southern Bred Southern Reared horses have been proving the importance of the southern region to the Australian harness racing industry and beyond. It all started with trail blazers like Cardigan Bay, Robin Dundee, Stella Frost and Young Quinn.

Southland has long been regarded as the Kentucky of New Zealand.

Local vet Brendon Bell has worked in Southland for 22 years and he also says the climate is well suited to raising young stock.

“Our temperate climate means there is plentiful grass over most of the critical phase of the foal’s development – from birth to yearling stage. This supply of grass means minimal hard feed is necessary to raise young horses.” He adds that the summer climate gives the Southern region an advantage over the rest of the country.

“Moderate temperatures – not too hot but not really cold. Adequate rainfall ensures grass growth over the summer. Somewhat cheaper land prices means more people can own and graze their own horses, keeping control in the hands of the horse owner.”

He says the dairy boom has changed farm ownership but there’s still a groundswell of farmers who own or graze horses on their properties, in contrast to many horses in other provinces which are agisted at studs.

“Farm based horses exist with other stock which ensure minimal health issues, minimal parasite burdens from cross grazing, and normally plentiful feed.”

He says Copper, Calcium, Phosphorus and Magnesium are important minerals for good animal development.

So plenty of hard evidence to suggest southern foals get the best of starts to life.

Young Quinn

We profile twelve of the millionaires that have been proudly bred and reared in the Southern region.

Themightyquinn - Washington VC – Love Sign (Maiden Soky’s Atom mare)

Breeder: Dave Kennedy

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 111-58-21-12 $5,520,066

Biggest win: $1,000,000 2012 Interdominion Final

Number of Group One wins: 13

Longest winning streak: 11

Sold: He was taken to the PGG Broodmare and Mixed Stock Sale as a weanling but was passed in. He was then sold privately later to Richard Aubrey who had seen him at the sale and contacted the Kennedy’s about buying him.

Notes:

Trained initially by Peter Bagrie and won six races in New Zealand before his sale to Australia

Won Fremantle and West Australia Pacing Cups back to back in 2011

Won the 2011 Interdominion Final in Christchurch

Win 2011 Auckland Cup

Won the 2012 $1,000,000 Interdominion Final at Gloucester Park after winning his three heats

Also won the 2013 $750,000 Interdominion Final becoming the second horse to win three consecutive Interdominion Finals (Blacks A Fake was the first).

Won two Fremantle Cups (2011 and 2012)

Started in 46 Group races (mainly Group Ones) in his Australian career

Finished his career by winning the Group One Blacks A Flake

Holmes D G – Holmes Hanover – Bella Ragazza (Unraced Son Of Afella mare)

Breeder: M J Gray, Mrs L J Dempsey and B M Dempsey

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 99-32-13-6 $1,949,617

Biggest win: $400,000 2000 Miracle Mile

Number of Group One wins: 8

Longest winning streak: 5

New Zealand Record:

2-21.0 – 1950 metre mobile – Addington -10th November 1998

Sold: Privately

Notes:

Won New Zealand and Great Northern Derby

1997/1998 Horse of the Year

1997/1998 Three Year Old Pacing Colt or Gelding of the Year.

Won the 1998 Victoria Derby

Won 1999 Ashburton Flying Stakes

Ist in the 1999 FFA at Addington

2 nd in the New Zealand Cup 1999

Won the Victoria Cup in 1999

Ist in $100,000 The Treuer Memorial in 1999

Won 2001 $250,000 Auckland Cup (Group One)

2001/2002 5 year old and older pacing entire or gelding of the year

1999/2000 5 year old and older pacing entire or gelding of the year

Sokyola – Soky’s Atom – Maudola (Maiden Chiola Hanover mare)

Breeder: GL McCulloch

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 161-78-29- 13 $1,890,990

Biggest win: $550,000 2004 Miracle Mile

Number of Group One wins: 1

Longest winning streak: 12

Sold: Privately

Notes:

Started his career with Gore trainer Merv Todd. Had four starts for a win before being bought by Lance Justice.

In his first 36 starts in Australia he won 25 and was placed second or third in the other 10.

Was bought back to New Zealand for the Interdominions winning once and placing fourth twice in the lead up. He led and compounded in the final won by Elsu.

Won the 2004 Miracle Mile

Won the $300,000 2004 Victoria Cup (Group One)

Chicago Bull – Bettor’s Delight – Chicago Blues (3 win Christian Cullen mare)

Breeder: John Price, Katrina Price, Roger Price and Helen Price

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 61-40-8-8 $1,820,709 (to date)

Biggest win: $450,000 West Australian Pacing Cup

Number of Group One wins: 4

Longest winning streak: 10

Sold: Privately

Notes:

Had seven starts as a two year old in Southland before he was sold to Gary Hall Seniors stable

Won 13 of his first 16 starts in West Australia

Won the Group One $300,000 Fremantle Cup and $450,000 West Australia Cup in seven days.

Has started in 27 Group races in his 61 start career

All of his Group One wins have been at Gloucester Park

Has never finished further back that fourth (once) in his 54 starts in Australia

Has a best winning mile time of 1-51.6

Washakie – Badlands Hanover – Shoshoni Sunrise (6 win OK Bye mare)

Breeder: Big Stone Lodge Limited (Lester Paisley)

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 141-53-21-12 $1,838,473

Biggest win: $200,000 Queensland Pacing Championship

Number of Group One wins: 8

Longest winning streak: 6

Sold: 2005 National Yearling Sales for $40,000

Notes:

Bought by Cavalla Bloodstock at the sales

Trained by Steven Reid. Won 11 races for Reid.

Sold to Australia in 2007

Won the Group One MH Treuer Memorial five times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013)

Started in 73 Group races in his 141 start career

Beaudiene Boaz – Badlands Hanover – Beaudiene Babe (Maiden In The Pocket mare)

Breeder: Dave Kennedy

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 60-25-9-4 $1,256,587 (AUD)

Biggest win: $300,000 2016 Fremantle Pacing Cup

Number of Group One wins: 3

Longest winning streak: 7

Sold: 2013 Sale Of The Stars for $62,000

Notes:

Won the 2014 $125,000 Group One Golden Slipper at Gloucester Park

Won the $200,000 2015 West Australia Pacing Derby

Winner of the 2016 $300,000 Fremantle Cup

3rd in the 2016 Interdominion Final won by Smolda

Smiling Shard – Grinfromeartoear – Sly Shard (4 win Panorama mare)

Breeder: Debbie and Mark Smith

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 50-17-15-7 $1,178,792

Biggest win: $311,000 2009 Breeders Crown (2 year olds)

Number of Group One wins: 3

Longest winning streak: 4

Sold: 2008 Sale Of The Stars for $41,000

New Zealand Record:

1-53.7 – 1609 metre mobile – Ashburton 30th May 2009

Notes:

Winner of the 2009 $200,000 Two Year Old Emerald in 1-53.7

Won $243,750 New Zealand Yearling Sales Open Final for Three Year Olds

Ist in the 2009 Sires Stakes Final for Two Year Olds

Won KaIkoura Cup in 2010 and 2011

Won Ashburton Cup

2 nd in the 2011 Taylor Mile

3 rd in the 2011 Interdominion Pacing Championship Grand Final won by Themightyquinn

Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year 2008/2009

Field Marshal – Art Major – Foreal (18 win Washington VC mare)

Breeder: Syd and Shona Brown

Province of Origin: Otago

Lifetime: 60-25-15-6 $1,132,712 (AUD: 12/01/2019)

Biggest win: $750,000 2018 Miracle Mile

Number of Group One wins: 5

Longest winning streak: 7

Sold: Retained by Breeder

Notes:

Won 2016 Four Year Old Emerald worth $150,000

New Zealand Messenger Champion in 2016 ($100,000)

Won Taylor Mile in 2016

Superstar Championship winner in 2016

Won Miracle Mile at Menangle in 2018 pacing 1-46.9

When he won the Miracle Mile he was the seventh fastest horse in the world.

Fastest horse in Australasian

Arden Rooney – Bettor’s Delight – Tosca Hanover (Qualified Walton Hanover mare)

Breeder: Noreen Stiven

Province of Origin: West Otago

Lifetime: 50-21-8-7 $1,070,230

Biggest win: $765,000 2015 New Zealand Cup

Number of Group One wins: 2

Longest winning streak: 7

Sold: Passed in at the 2011 Sale Of The Stars for $16,000

Notes:

2015 Kaikoura Cup winner

Won $765,000 2015 New Zealand Cup Group One

First in the 2015 $400,000 Hunter Cup

2015 Mildura Cup winner

Highview Tommy – Bettor’s Delight – Baptism Of Fire (Unraced Christian Cullen mare)

Breeder: Alan Clark

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 104-17-17-10 $1,021,903

Biggest win: $200,000 Two Year Old Emerald

Number of Group One wins: 2

Longest winning streak: 3

Sold: 2007 National Yearling Sales for $40,000

New Zealand Record/Awards :

3-08.5 – 2600 metre mobile – all-comers – Addington 10 th November 2009

2007/2008 Two Year Old Colt Or Gelding Of The Year

Notes:

Won 2008 Welcome Stakes - $100,000 for Two Year Olds

Winner of the Two Year Old Emerald worth $200,000 in 2008

Won Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes at three

Winner of the Tuapeka and Manakau Summer Cups

Won Group Three Invercargill Cup

Won 2011 Franklin Cup

Won $125,000 2012 Ballarat Cup

2 nd in the 2012 New Zealand Cup

2 nd in the Ashburton Flying Stakes and Kaikoura Cup (2010)

3 rd in the 2011 New Zealand Cup

2007/2008 Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year

Iraklis – Vance Hanover – Tuapeka Star (11 win Knowing Bret mare)

Breeder: Est JC Cummings and Est Mrs JH Cumming

Province of Origin: Central Otago

Lifetime: 51-22-14-6 $1,019,042

Biggest win: 1996 $400,000 Miracle Mile

Number of Group One wins: 2

Longest winning streak: 7

Sold: 1994 New Zealand Premier Sale for $88,000 (Top Lot)

New Zealand Record/Awards:

2-24.4 – 2000 metre mobile – all-comers- Addington 12 th November 1996

1996/1997 Four Year Old Pacing Entire or Gelding of the Year

1996/1997 Horse of the Year

1997/1998 Five Year Old and Older Pacing Entire Or Gelding of the Year

Notes:

Sold as Star Advance at the sales and renamed Iraklis

Won 1996 Miracle Mile at Harold Park

Won the 1997 New Zealand Trotting Cup ($350,000)

Won 1997 Ashburton Flying Stakes

Winner of the 1996 Free For All at Addington

2nd in the 1999 Hunter Cup ($400,000)

Cardigan Bay – Hal Tyrax – Colwyn Bay (3 win Josedale Dictator mare)

Breeder: Davey Todd

Province of Origin: Southland

Lifetime: 154-80-25-22 $1,001,353

Biggest wins: $100,000 1966 International Pace and $26,000 1963 Interdominion Grand Final.

Number of Group One wins: N/A

Longest winning streak: New Zealand (7)

Sold: Privately

Notes:

First pacer to win $1,000,000

At the Roxburgh meeting in April 1961 Cardigan Bay won the Roxburgh Handicap while another Southland great Robin Dundee won the Central Otago Stakes on the same day.

New Zealand Record:

At three (1959-1960): 8 starts – 2 wins – 1 second - £375 ½

At four (1960-1961): 4 starts – 3 wins – 1 second £1,040 ¼

At five (1961 – 1962): 9 starts – 7 wins – 4 seconds £7,815

At six (1962-1963): 12 starts – 7 wins – 4 seconds £9,005

At seven (1963-1964): 14 starts – 10 wins -1 second – 1 third £18,757 ½

Total: 47-29-8-1 £36,993 ¼

Australia record:

At five (1961 – 1962): 2 starts – 2 wins £1,330

At six (1962 – 1963): 11 starts – 9 wins – 1 second £20,760

At Seven (1963 – 1964): 7 starts – 3 wins 2 thirds £2,850

Total: 20-14-1-2 £24,940

First New Zealand win: 2nd April 1960 at Winton in a division of the three year old stakes.

Last New Zealand win: 18th January 1964 at Alexandra Park in the M.G.Pezaro Memorial starting off 60 yards.

American record:

At eight (1964): 17 starts 7 wins – 4 seconds – 4 thirds $160,750

At nine (1965): 17 starts 9 wins – 6 seconds $208,000

At ten (1966): 21 starts 10 wins – 3 seconds – 7 thirds $268,725

At eleven (1967): 13 starts – 4 wins – 2 seconds – 4 thirds $109,900

At twelve (1968): 19 starts – 7 wins – 1 second and 4 thirds $95,766

Total: 87-37-16-19 $843,141

Grand Total: 154-80-25-22 $1US 1,000,837

Biggest day: On September 14th 1968 at Freehold Raceway New Jersey Cardigan Bay capped his great career winning the $15,000 Freehold Special the last race of his life to push his earnings to $1,000,837 and becoming harness racing’s first million dollar earner. Robin Dundee was second in that race.

Major New Zealand Wins:

1961 and 1963 Auckland Cup.

1963 New Zealand Cup

1961 and 1963 New Zealand Free For All

Alan Matson Handicap

Olliver Handicap

Southern Light – Southern Might

Bruce Stewart