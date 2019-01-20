12 millionaires - Southern Bred Southern Reared

For decades Southern Bred Southern Reared horses have been proving the importance of the southern region to the Australian harness racing industry and beyond. It all started with trail blazers like Cardigan Bay, Robin Dundee, Stella Frost and Young Quinn.
Southland has long been regarded as the Kentucky of New Zealand.
Local vet Brendon Bell has worked in Southland for 22 years and he also says the climate is well suited to raising young stock.
“Our temperate climate means there is plentiful grass over most of the critical phase of the foal’s development – from birth to yearling stage. This supply of grass means minimal hard feed is necessary to raise young horses.” He adds that the summer climate gives the Southern region an advantage over the rest of the country.
“Moderate temperatures – not too hot but not really cold. Adequate rainfall ensures grass growth over the summer. Somewhat cheaper land prices means more people can own and graze their own horses, keeping control in the hands of the horse owner.”
He says the dairy boom has changed farm ownership but there’s still a groundswell of farmers who own or graze horses on their properties, in contrast to many horses in other provinces which are agisted at studs.
“Farm based horses exist with other stock which ensure minimal health issues, minimal parasite burdens from cross grazing, and normally plentiful feed.”
He says Copper, Calcium, Phosphorus and Magnesium are important minerals for good animal development.
So plenty of hard evidence to suggest southern foals get the best of starts to life.
Young Quinn
We profile twelve of the millionaires that have been proudly bred and reared in the Southern region.
Themightyquinn - Washington VC – Love Sign (Maiden Soky’s Atom mare)
Breeder: Dave Kennedy
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 111-58-21-12 $5,520,066
Biggest win: $1,000,000 2012 Interdominion Final
Number of Group One wins: 13
Longest winning streak: 11
Sold: He was taken to the PGG Broodmare and Mixed Stock Sale as a weanling but was passed in. He was then sold privately later to Richard Aubrey who had seen him at the sale and contacted the Kennedy’s about buying him.
Notes:
-
Trained initially by Peter Bagrie and won six races in New Zealand before his sale to Australia
-
Won Fremantle and West Australia Pacing Cups back to back in 2011
-
Won the 2011 Interdominion Final in Christchurch
-
Win 2011 Auckland Cup
-
Won the 2012 $1,000,000 Interdominion Final at Gloucester Park after winning his three heats
-
Also won the 2013 $750,000 Interdominion Final becoming the second horse to win three consecutive Interdominion Finals (Blacks A Fake was the first).
-
Won two Fremantle Cups (2011 and 2012)
-
Started in 46 Group races (mainly Group Ones) in his Australian career
-
Finished his career by winning the Group One Blacks A Flake
Holmes D G – Holmes Hanover – Bella Ragazza (Unraced Son Of Afella mare)
Breeder: M J Gray, Mrs L J Dempsey and B M Dempsey
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 99-32-13-6 $1,949,617
Biggest win: $400,000 2000 Miracle Mile
Number of Group One wins: 8
Longest winning streak: 5
New Zealand Record:
-
2-21.0 – 1950 metre mobile – Addington -10th November 1998
Sold: Privately
Notes:
-
Won New Zealand and Great Northern Derby
-
1997/1998 Horse of the Year
-
1997/1998 Three Year Old Pacing Colt or Gelding of the Year.
-
Won the 1998 Victoria Derby
-
Won 1999 Ashburton Flying Stakes
-
Ist in the 1999 FFA at Addington
-
2nd in the New Zealand Cup 1999
-
Won the Victoria Cup in 1999
-
Ist in $100,000 The Treuer Memorial in 1999
-
Won 2001 $250,000 Auckland Cup (Group One)
-
2001/2002 5 year old and older pacing entire or gelding of the year
-
1999/2000 5 year old and older pacing entire or gelding of the year
Sokyola – Soky’s Atom – Maudola (Maiden Chiola Hanover mare)
Breeder: GL McCulloch
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 161-78-29- 13 $1,890,990
Biggest win: $550,000 2004 Miracle Mile
Number of Group One wins: 1
Longest winning streak: 12
Sold: Privately
Notes:
-
Started his career with Gore trainer Merv Todd. Had four starts for a win before being bought by Lance Justice.
-
In his first 36 starts in Australia he won 25 and was placed second or third in the other 10.
-
Was bought back to New Zealand for the Interdominions winning once and placing fourth twice in the lead up. He led and compounded in the final won by Elsu.
-
Won the 2004 Miracle Mile
-
Won the $300,000 2004 Victoria Cup (Group One)
Chicago Bull – Bettor’s Delight – Chicago Blues (3 win Christian Cullen mare)
Breeder: John Price, Katrina Price, Roger Price and Helen Price
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 61-40-8-8 $1,820,709 (to date)
Biggest win: $450,000 West Australian Pacing Cup
Number of Group One wins: 4
Longest winning streak: 10
Sold: Privately
Notes:
-
Had seven starts as a two year old in Southland before he was sold to Gary Hall Seniors stable
-
Won 13 of his first 16 starts in West Australia
-
Won the Group One $300,000 Fremantle Cup and $450,000 West Australia Cup in seven days.
-
Has started in 27 Group races in his 61 start career
-
All of his Group One wins have been at Gloucester Park
-
Has never finished further back that fourth (once) in his 54 starts in Australia
-
Has a best winning mile time of 1-51.6
Washakie – Badlands Hanover – Shoshoni Sunrise (6 win OK Bye mare)
Breeder: Big Stone Lodge Limited (Lester Paisley)
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 141-53-21-12 $1,838,473
Biggest win: $200,000 Queensland Pacing Championship
Number of Group One wins: 8
Longest winning streak: 6
Sold: 2005 National Yearling Sales for $40,000
Notes:
-
Bought by Cavalla Bloodstock at the sales
-
Trained by Steven Reid. Won 11 races for Reid.
-
Sold to Australia in 2007
-
Won the Group One MH Treuer Memorial five times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013)
-
Started in 73 Group races in his 141 start career
Beaudiene Boaz – Badlands Hanover – Beaudiene Babe (Maiden In The Pocket mare)
Breeder: Dave Kennedy
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 60-25-9-4 $1,256,587 (AUD)
Biggest win: $300,000 2016 Fremantle Pacing Cup
Number of Group One wins: 3
Longest winning streak: 7
Sold: 2013 Sale Of The Stars for $62,000
Notes:
-
Won the 2014 $125,000 Group One Golden Slipper at Gloucester Park
-
Won the $200,000 2015 West Australia Pacing Derby
-
Winner of the 2016 $300,000 Fremantle Cup
-
3rd in the 2016 Interdominion Final won by Smolda
Smiling Shard – Grinfromeartoear – Sly Shard (4 win Panorama mare)
Breeder: Debbie and Mark Smith
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 50-17-15-7 $1,178,792
Biggest win: $311,000 2009 Breeders Crown (2 year olds)
Number of Group One wins: 3
Longest winning streak: 4
Sold: 2008 Sale Of The Stars for $41,000
New Zealand Record:
-
1-53.7 – 1609 metre mobile – Ashburton 30th May 2009
Notes:
-
Winner of the 2009 $200,000 Two Year Old Emerald in 1-53.7
-
Won $243,750 New Zealand Yearling Sales Open Final for Three Year Olds
-
Ist in the 2009 Sires Stakes Final for Two Year Olds
-
Won KaIkoura Cup in 2010 and 2011
-
Won Ashburton Cup
-
2nd in the 2011 Taylor Mile
-
3rd in the 2011 Interdominion Pacing Championship Grand Final won by Themightyquinn
-
Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year 2008/2009
Field Marshal – Art Major – Foreal (18 win Washington VC mare)
Breeder: Syd and Shona Brown
Province of Origin: Otago
Lifetime: 60-25-15-6 $1,132,712 (AUD: 12/01/2019)
Biggest win: $750,000 2018 Miracle Mile
Number of Group One wins: 5
Longest winning streak: 7
Sold: Retained by Breeder
Notes:
-
Won 2016 Four Year Old Emerald worth $150,000
-
New Zealand Messenger Champion in 2016 ($100,000)
-
Won Taylor Mile in 2016
-
Superstar Championship winner in 2016
-
Won Miracle Mile at Menangle in 2018 pacing 1-46.9
-
When he won the Miracle Mile he was the seventh fastest horse in the world.
-
Fastest horse in Australasian
Arden Rooney – Bettor’s Delight – Tosca Hanover (Qualified Walton Hanover mare)
Breeder: Noreen Stiven
Province of Origin: West Otago
Lifetime: 50-21-8-7 $1,070,230
Biggest win: $765,000 2015 New Zealand Cup
Number of Group One wins: 2
Longest winning streak: 7
Sold: Passed in at the 2011 Sale Of The Stars for $16,000
Notes:
-
2015 Kaikoura Cup winner
-
Won $765,000 2015 New Zealand Cup Group One
-
First in the 2015 $400,000 Hunter Cup
-
2015 Mildura Cup winner
Highview Tommy – Bettor’s Delight – Baptism Of Fire (Unraced Christian Cullen mare)
Breeder: Alan Clark
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 104-17-17-10 $1,021,903
Biggest win: $200,000 Two Year Old Emerald
Number of Group One wins: 2
Longest winning streak: 3
Sold: 2007 National Yearling Sales for $40,000
New Zealand Record/Awards:
-
3-08.5 – 2600 metre mobile – all-comers – Addington 10th November 2009
-
2007/2008 Two Year Old Colt Or Gelding Of The Year
Notes:
-
Won 2008 Welcome Stakes - $100,000 for Two Year Olds
-
Winner of the Two Year Old Emerald worth $200,000 in 2008
-
Won Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes at three
-
Winner of the Tuapeka and Manakau Summer Cups
-
Won Group Three Invercargill Cup
-
Won 2011 Franklin Cup
-
Won $125,000 2012 Ballarat Cup
-
2nd in the 2012 New Zealand Cup
-
2nd in the Ashburton Flying Stakes and Kaikoura Cup (2010)
-
3rd in the 2011 New Zealand Cup
-
2007/2008 Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year
Iraklis – Vance Hanover – Tuapeka Star (11 win Knowing Bret mare)
Breeder: Est JC Cummings and Est Mrs JH Cumming
Province of Origin: Central Otago
Lifetime: 51-22-14-6 $1,019,042
Biggest win: 1996 $400,000 Miracle Mile
Number of Group One wins: 2
Longest winning streak: 7
Sold: 1994 New Zealand Premier Sale for $88,000 (Top Lot)
New Zealand Record/Awards:
-
2-24.4 – 2000 metre mobile – all-comers- Addington 12th November 1996
-
1996/1997 Four Year Old Pacing Entire or Gelding of the Year
-
1996/1997 Horse of the Year
-
1997/1998 Five Year Old and Older Pacing Entire Or Gelding of the Year
Notes:
-
Sold as Star Advance at the sales and renamed Iraklis
-
Won 1996 Miracle Mile at Harold Park
-
Won the 1997 New Zealand Trotting Cup ($350,000)
-
Won 1997 Ashburton Flying Stakes
-
Winner of the 1996 Free For All at Addington
-
2nd in the 1999 Hunter Cup ($400,000)
Cardigan Bay – Hal Tyrax – Colwyn Bay (3 win Josedale Dictator mare)
Breeder: Davey Todd
Province of Origin: Southland
Lifetime: 154-80-25-22 $1,001,353
Biggest wins: $100,000 1966 International Pace and $26,000 1963 Interdominion Grand Final.
Number of Group One wins: N/A
Longest winning streak: New Zealand (7)
Sold: Privately
Notes:
-
First pacer to win $1,000,000
-
At the Roxburgh meeting in April 1961 Cardigan Bay won the Roxburgh Handicap while another Southland great Robin Dundee won the Central Otago Stakes on the same day.
New Zealand Record:
-
At three (1959-1960): 8 starts – 2 wins – 1 second - £375 ½
-
At four (1960-1961): 4 starts – 3 wins – 1 second £1,040 ¼
-
At five (1961 – 1962): 9 starts – 7 wins – 4 seconds £7,815
-
At six (1962-1963): 12 starts – 7 wins – 4 seconds £9,005
-
At seven (1963-1964): 14 starts – 10 wins -1 second – 1 third £18,757 ½
Total: 47-29-8-1 £36,993 ¼
Australia record:
-
At five (1961 – 1962): 2 starts – 2 wins £1,330
-
At six (1962 – 1963): 11 starts – 9 wins – 1 second £20,760
-
At Seven (1963 – 1964): 7 starts – 3 wins 2 thirds £2,850
Total: 20-14-1-2 £24,940
First New Zealand win: 2nd April 1960 at Winton in a division of the three year old stakes.
Last New Zealand win: 18th January 1964 at Alexandra Park in the M.G.Pezaro Memorial starting off 60 yards.
American record:
-
At eight (1964): 17 starts 7 wins – 4 seconds – 4 thirds $160,750
-
At nine (1965): 17 starts 9 wins – 6 seconds $208,000
-
At ten (1966): 21 starts 10 wins – 3 seconds – 7 thirds $268,725
-
At eleven (1967): 13 starts – 4 wins – 2 seconds – 4 thirds $109,900
-
At twelve (1968): 19 starts – 7 wins – 1 second and 4 thirds $95,766
Total: 87-37-16-19 $843,141
Grand Total: 154-80-25-22 $1US 1,000,837
Biggest day: On September 14th 1968 at Freehold Raceway New Jersey Cardigan Bay capped his great career winning the $15,000 Freehold Special the last race of his life to push his earnings to $1,000,837 and becoming harness racing’s first million dollar earner. Robin Dundee was second in that race.
Major New Zealand Wins:
-
1961 and 1963 Auckland Cup.
-
1963 New Zealand Cup
-
1961 and 1963 New Zealand Free For All
-
Alan Matson Handicap
-
Olliver Handicap
Southern Light – Southern Might
Bruce Stewart