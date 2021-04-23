Day At The Track

Southern victory in 2yo Group One

08:45 PM 23 Apr 2021 NZST
Jean Feiss, Harness racing
Jean Feiss
HRNZ Photo

The Hayden Cullen trained True Fantasy has been victorious in tonights Woodlands Stud Caduceus Club Fillies Classic (Group 1) for two year old harness racing fillies at Alexandra Park.

On a rain soaked track True Fantasy ( Bettor's Delight - Secret Notion) was one of the few horses to get home to win after racing back in the field, with most of the winners on the night coming from close to the speed in the testing conditions.

Driver Mark Purdon gave praise to the impressive performance after the race.

"She really had to knuckle down tonight. She was a way off them turning in but the speed was on all the way and I didn't know when the right time to go was, but she got a reasonable drag up and covered the last quarter doing it all herself, so it was a good effort ," he said.

True Fantasy ran the 2200m in 2-44.0 winning narrowly by a neck at the line and holding off a fast closing Montana Glory who flashed home late for second and Dance Till Dawn who was another head away in third.

True Fantasy is owned by Jean Feiss.

Earlier in the night classy three year old trotter Five Wise Men kept his picket fence form line intact when winning the Group Two Lone Star Sires Stakes Trotters Championship for driver John Dunn.

Five Wise Men (Muscle Hill - Harriet Hughes) cruised to the line with petrol in the tank after receiving a good run on the outer until he launched a winning run on the home turn.

 

Harnesslink Media

