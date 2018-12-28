Southland record for Get Lucky

Get Lucky striding out at the finish for Brad Williamson

The very talented square gaiter Get Lucky provided one of the highlights of the Gore meeting yesterday when he out-trotted nine rivals into the ground in the $12,000 Gold Chip Final.

The result was not only a track and Southland record, it was also a good result for the broodmare Bree which quinellaed the event when That’s The Story finished second. The result was also a quinella for the Williamson brothers Brad (Get Lucky) and Nathan (That’s The Story).

Get Lucky showed he was a quality horse in the making last season when he ran second to Enhance Your Calm in the New Zealand Two Year Old Trotting Stakes, beaten only by three quarters of a length.

Trainer Alister Black said that as a two year old he showed a few wayward tendencies, but Black has seen him mature.

“Probably in his head. As we know he could do things wrong. He was very good in his gait today but he’s still got a bit to learn.”

In today’s Stallions Australasia Gold Chip Final he was taken to the lead early on by regular driver Brad Williamson and from there it was game over.

“He (Williamson) said he felt super when he let him roll down the back. Half his problem is that he gawks a lot and doesn’t concentrate until you ask him to do a bit. When you do a bit he starts trotting out real nice.”

The winning margin was six and three quarter lengths and Black thinks he’s not at his best in a front running role.

“He’s probably best driven with a sit. He’s got very high speed saved up for a quarter and he’s shown that.”

Today’s winning time of 2-52.8 was a new track and Southland record. The previous record held by Brad’s Kenny was 2-53.3 and set in 2014.



Back to the birdcage - Photo Bruce Stewart

After today’s win, the $12,000 Hanley Formula Orari Challenge Stakes which is a mobile 1850 metres race for three year old trotters at the Geraldine meeting on February 2nd is on the radar.

“After that we might leave him up in Christchurch. We may give him a trial round Addington just to see whether he can get round. Then he can come home, then we can go again.”

The Hambletonian at the Ashburton track in late February is also on the programme.

“I don’t know how much he’s improved but he hasn’t lost any of that ability. We won’t know that until we strike Oscar Bonavena and Enhance You Calm and all of those ones. But he’s another year older.”

It was a great result for the sponsors of the race as Get Lucky is by Lucky Chucky is one of their stallions.