Southwind Amazon streaks to five straight

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 25, 2019 -- Southwind Amazon, harness racing's "winningest" horse in 2018, stretched his current victory streak to five with a facile front-end score in Friday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. sent Southwind Amazon to the top from post 7, and the 9-year-old Camluck -Artoonist gelding put the field away with a 27.2 third panel over a "good" surface.

He prevailed in 1:52.3, 1-3/4 lengths better than the pocket-sitting Stride Of Pride, while the first-over Arthur Pendragon completed the ticket.

Paul Holzman conditions Southwind Amazon, who won 22 races last year and is undefeated in three 2019 starts, for Ameer Najor.

Southwind Amazon now boasts lifetime earnings of $785,547.

Tony Hall and Dave Palone each collected three wins on the 13-race card.

In other highlights of the week at The Meadows:

You're Majestic Upsets In $20K F&M Trot; Yoder Enjoys Giant Wednesday

You're Majestic pulled off a mild upset at 5-1 in Wednesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot when she stalked heavy favorite Barn Bella from the pocket, then rocketed by in the sloppy stretch to score in 1:56.2 for trainer/driver Doug Snyder and owner Frank Poerio, Jr. Long shot Maewegonow rallied for second, beaten a length, with Lass A Rope third. The 7-year-old daughter of Majestic Son -You're Adorable won her second straight and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $518,127.

Wilbur Yoder enjoyed a giant Wednesday, notching a three-bagger that included victories behind Starmaker and Rentier -- horses he trains as well as drives.

10-1 Circle The Page Repeats in Top Distaff Pace

Circle The Page made it two straight when she followed the live cover of McDazzle, then surged past her late to score at 10-1 in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace. Camera Lady rallied from last for second, 3/4 lengths back, while McDazzle saved show. The 5-year-old daughter of Real Artist -Queen Marie triumphed in 1:54.1 in the slop for Dan Rawlings and trainer John Sullivan, who owns with Michael Marocco, while extending her career earnings to $213,174.

Jim Pantaleano and Palone each fashioned a triple on the 13-race program.

Media Buzz Moves First Over To Victory

Media Buzz moved powerfully first over to gobble up the leader, Full Surge, then held off Explosive Leggs by 1/2 length to capture Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot in 1:57.2. TSM Photo Bugger rallied for show. Both Full Surge and Explosive Leggs saw their three-race winning streaks snapped.

Rawlings piloted the winner, a 5-year-old Explosive Matter -Lady Bar gelding who lifted his career bankroll to $189,200, for trainer Steve Bush, who owns with Alvira Fassett and Dennis Fassett. Mike Wilder and Pantaleano each collected three wins on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the program features a $1,317.10 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

